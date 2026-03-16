Ever Wonder Why Fresh Paint Starts Peeling? Your Walls Might Look Fine-But Are They Built to Last?

New Delhi [India], March 5: A hairline crack appears near the switchboard. At first, it feels harmless. Then a faint uneven patch forms where the plaster meets the ceiling. Months later, the paint begins to peel slightly at the edges. The colour itself hasn’t failed — the base beneath it has started to give way.

Across Indian homes, similar stories unfold. Homeowners often invest time and resources in selecting the right shade and finish, believing that paint alone defines beauty and durability. Yet the true strength and elegance of any painted area begin before the final coat is applied. The layers underneath — particularly filler and primer — quietly determine whether that carefully chosen colour remains smooth, vibrant and intact over time.

As homebuilding and renovation decisions in India become more research-driven and digitally informed, there is growing awareness around the importance of proper preparation. Homeowners are increasingly seeking meaningful advancements, such as Birla Wall Seal Waterproof Putty made with a cement-based formulation. Applied over plastered areas, this waterproof base helps fill minor cracks, smoothen irregularities, and create a level foundation. This even layer ensures enhanced paint adhesion and durability. Beyond aesthetics, a properly prepared foundation layer can also reduce long-term issues such as peeling, flaking, or patchiness.

Modern filler formulations, strengthened with Extra HP polymers, are designed to help bring out the true tone of paint. Their water-resistant properties offer protection against moisture, particularly in climates marked by humidity and temperature fluctuations. By creating a dense and uniform base, they limit the chances of seepage affecting the topcoat, contributing to longer-lasting finishes, lower maintenance cycles, and helping resist the growth of algae and fungi.

Primer works in tandem with the base filler. While the filler prepares and smoothens the foundation layer, Birla Activcoat Primer seals it and strengthens the bond between the base and paint. Together, they form a cohesive system that enhances durability and finish consistency, offering excellent opacity that improves the appearance of the topcoat while helping prevent peeling of emulsion layers over time.

In this evolving landscape of informed construction, the emphasis is steadily moving toward complete coating systems built on advanced cement-based technologies. As homeowners and architects increasingly prioritize durability and product innovation alongside aesthetics, the conversation is no longer limited to colour choices alone — it extends to the strength and reliability of the layers beneath, reinforcing the advantage of high-quality cement-based solutions.

At Birla, our commitment has always been to elevate the very foundation of architectural excellence while continuously redefining products that are underpinned by quality, durability and innovation. As a brand that pioneered cement-based finishing solutions in India and stands on the strength of a rich heritage of technical leadership and sustainable practices, we take pride in offering solutions that enable architects and homeowners to create spaces of enduring beauty and performance. Our focus on rigorous quality standards and customer-centric innovation ensures that the brand remains synonymous with trust and long-lasting value in the construction landscape.

- Abhijeet Kumar, Joint President Marketing of Birla White