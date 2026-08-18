Father of Modern Marketing Philip Kotler & ATLAS SkillTech University Professor Dr. Varsha Agarwal Co-Author B2B Brand Management Book

Mumbai: ATLAS SkillTech University has announced the launch of the B2B Brand Management Case Studies Collection, co-authored by Philip Kotler, globally recognised as the Father of Modern Marketing, Dr. Varsha Agarwal, Professor and Director Research, ATLAS SkillTech University, and renowned German professor and management advisor Dr. Waldemar Pförtsch. The publication presents a collection of Indian B2B business case studies designed to strengthen management education through industry-focused learning and practical business insights.

The book was officially launched at the ATLAS SkillTech University campus by Dr. Indu Shahani, Co-Founder & Chancellor, in the presence of faculty members, researchers, industry representatives, and students. Philip Kotler and Dr. Waldemar Pförtsch joined the launch virtually, highlighting the significance of international academic collaboration in advancing management education and research.

Dr. Varsha Agarwal, who leads doctoral programmes and research initiatives at ATLAS SkillTech University , has played a pivotal role in strengthening the University's research ecosystem by promoting faculty research, doctoral education, intellectual property development, research collaborations, and industry-academia engagement. Her collaboration with two internationally respected marketing scholars reflects ATLAS's growing presence in global academic research and thought leadership.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Indu Shahani, Co-Founder & Chancellor, ATLAS SkillTech University, said:

"It is a matter of immense pride for ATLAS SkillTech University to see our Professor and Director Research, Dr. Varsha Agarwal, collaborate with Dr. Philip Kotler and Dr. Waldemar Pförtsch on this important publication. At ATLAS, we believe that research must go beyond academic excellence to create meaningful impact for industry and society. This book embodies that philosophy by combining global expertise with Indian business realities, providing an invaluable learning resource for students, educators, researchers, and business professionals."

The B2B Brand Management Case Studies Collection brings together contemporary case studies from Indian organisations, offering practical insights into business-to-business branding, strategic decision-making, customer value creation, and brand management. The publication features organisations including Petpooja, BEKEM Infra Projects, Puretech Digital, Newgentech Solutions, Sugam Healthcare, and B – Black Belt Brand Builders, among others, showcasing diverse business contexts and strategic challenges across industries.

Designed for business schools, universities, corporate learning programmes, and industry practitioners, the collection demonstrates how Indian enterprises are addressing evolving B2B marketing challenges while creating sustainable competitive advantage. By documenting real-world business situations, the publication contributes to management education through experiential learning and case-based pedagogy.

The publication also reflects ATLAS SkillTech University's continued emphasis on research-led education and global academic partnerships. Under Dr. Varsha Agarwal's leadership, the University has expanded its focus on high-quality research, doctoral education, faculty development, intellectual property creation, and interdisciplinary collaborations, creating opportunities for scholars and students to engage with internationally recognised academicians and industry experts.

The collaboration with Dr. Philip Kotler and Dr. Waldemar Pförtsch further strengthens ATLAS SkillTech University's commitment to advancing globally relevant, industry-oriented research while contributing to the development of management knowledge rooted in the Indian business ecosystem. It marks another significant milestone in the University's vision of fostering research excellence, international academic collaboration, and innovation-driven education for the next generation of business leaders.