From Nykaa to Traker: Pradeep Khandekar's Tech-Led Vision Drives Traker Past 1 Lakh+ App Downloads in India

Mumbai, India: From leading engineering at Nykaa to building a homegrown mobility and logistics platform, Pradeep Khandekar’s journey from Nykaa to Traker has reached another significant milestone. The application has crossed 1 lakh+ app downloads, strengthening its growing presence in India’s technology-driven transportation ecosystem.

For users searching for a reliable cab service in Mumbai, cabs in Mumbai, bike taxi in Mumbai, auto rides or local transportation, the brand is building a multi-service experience designed to bring everyday transport options together. At the same time, its Boss Partner solution connects bike, auto, cab and mini truck partners with technology-enabled earning choices. It is now available in Mumbai, Pune, Indore and Hyderabad.

The milestone therefore represents growth on both sides of the ecosystem—customers looking for convenient transportation and drivers looking for flexible work.

From Nykaa to Building a Mobility Business

Before founding the venture, Pradeep Khandekar developed extensive experience in engineering and digital product development.

He served as VP Engineering at Nykaa, working with engineering teams across mobile applications, product strategy and planning. He later served as CTO at RupeeBoss, leading technology across mobile, desktop, Android and iOS environments.

Today, Khandekar is applying that technology-first experience to the venture, developing a digital service built around the everyday transportation needs of Indian customers and transport partners.

Making Everyday Travel Simpler for Users

The business is positioning itself as more than a traditional cab booking app.

Through one interface, users can access:

Bike rides

Auto rides

Car rides

Mini truck services

For someone searching for online cab booking in Mumbai, a quick bike taxi, or an online solution for everyday local travel, the service aims to simplify the process by providing multiple vehicle categories within one ecosystem.

Features such as digital booking, partner and vehicle information, live trip visibility and digital payment options are designed to give customers greater convenience throughout their journey.

By combining passenger rides with goods transportation, the service can also support people whose needs extend beyond daily commuting—from booking a car to arranging a mini truck for local goods movement.

Building Opportunities for Driver Partners

The other half of the brand’s growth story is its expanding partner community.

The Traker Boss Driver Partner App supports two-wheeler riders, auto operators, cab drivers, mini truck operators and independent vehicle owners.

For people searching for a bike driver app, cab driver app India, auto partner solution or driver partner service, the technology is designed to simplify ride management while offering flexible earning options.

Partner-focused features include digital onboarding, real-time trip information, earnings visibility, weekly payouts and support.

The brand has also introduced its Driver Loyalty Rewards Program, under which eligible partners who meet the required daily activity and trip criteria while maintaining zero cancellations can receive an additional ₹100 in their wallet.

The initiative recognises transport partners who consistently contribute to a reliable customer experience.

One Technology Ecosystem for Customers and Drivers

What differentiates the venture’s journey is the connection between both sides of urban transport.

Customers need convenient and dependable rides. Drivers need access to trip opportunities and technology that helps them work efficiently. The service is being developed around both requirements rather than treating them separately.

Two-wheelers. Auto. Cars. Mini Truck.

By bringing these categories together, the venture is building a broader transport and logistics ecosystem for urban India.

For Khandekar, the transition from Nykaa to this new venture represents the application of years of engineering and product experience to a new challenge: using technology to improve how people and goods move through Indian cities.

1 Lakh+ Downloads and the Journey Ahead

Crossing 1 lakh+ app downloads is an important marker in the brand’s growth, but the team sees it as part of a larger journey.

As the business strengthens its presence and expands its network, the focus remains on attracting more customers, creating earning options for driver partners and using technology to make local transportation easier to access.

From a customer searching for cabs in Mumbai to a transport partner looking for flexible earning choices, the service is working to bring both sides of the ecosystem onto one connected network.

The 1 lakh+ milestone signals growing momentum for that vision and a new chapter in Pradeep Khandekar’s journey from building technology at Nykaa to developing Traker for India’s evolving mobility market.

About Traker

Traker Networks Private Limited is a technology-driven mobility and logistics business offering two-wheeler, auto, cab and mini truck services through its digital ecosystem. The brand connects customers seeking convenient transportation with partners looking for flexible earning options.