From Shopping to Cinemas: Entertainland by Orris Group Brings a New Lifestyle Experience to Gurugram

The retail and recreation landscape of Gurugram is witnessing a major transformation with the arrival of Entertainland by Orris Group, a project designed to redefine how families, professionals, and urban consumers spend their leisure time. Strategically located in New Gurugram, the development is rapidly emerging as one of the city’s most talked-about hubs, offering a seamless mix of retail, dining, movies, gaming, and social experiences under one roof.

As Gurugram continues to evolve into a major residential and commercial centre, the demand for integrated urban spaces has grown significantly. Modern consumers no longer seek conventional malls alone; they prefer experiential hubs where convenience, recreation, and community interaction come together. Entertainland by Orris Group has been conceptualised around this evolving consumer preference.

Positioned in a prime location with excellent connectivity to major sectors and highways, the project has been envisioned as a vibrant hotspot catering to families, millennials, children, and working professionals alike. It brings together premium retail outlets, food and beverage brands, gaming zones, and cinema experiences, creating a complete avenue for both weekday visitors and weekend crowds. Some of the key attractions include Zudio, KFC, Zythos, Kartomania, Blaast, K-Strike, and Connplex Cinemas, collectively offering an engaging mix of fashion, food, gaming, and movies for visitors across age groups.

One of the biggest strengths of the project lies in its focus on experience-driven retail. In an era where online platforms dominate convenience purchases, physical commercial spaces must create memorable and engaging experiences to attract visitors. Orris Group has strategically positioned the project as a dynamic ecosystem where people can spend quality time rather than simply complete purchases.

The development also reflects the larger growth story of New Gurugram. With rising residential developments, improving infrastructure, and increasing disposable incomes, the region is steadily emerging as a preferred destination for modern urban living. The project complements this transformation by adding a much-needed avenue for recreation and social engagement that enhances the area’s overall urban infrastructure.

Another key highlight is its family-oriented approach. The project has been designed as a complete weekend hub where visitors can enjoy fashion outlets, dining experiences, gaming activities, movies, and social gatherings within one integrated environment. Attractions such as Kartomania, Blaast, K-Strike, and Connplex Cinemas strengthen its positioning as a vibrant family recreation centre, while brands like Zudio and KFC enhance its appeal among young urban consumers seeking convenience and modern experiences. From dedicated gaming areas for children to curated dining options and retail experiences, every aspect has been planned to appeal to a wide audience.

Orris Group , known for its presence in the real estate and infrastructure sector, continues to expand its footprint through projects aligned with evolving urban aspirations. With Entertainland, the group aims to create a landmark commercial hub that contributes to Gurugram’s growing retail and recreation ecosystem while also generating opportunities for brands, retailers, and investors.

As the commercial sector increasingly shifts toward experiential and mixed-use developments, Entertainland by Orris Group stands out as a forward-looking project that successfully integrates retail, food, movies, gaming, and leisure into one cohesive experience. With its strategic location, modern infrastructure, and consumer-focused vision, the development is well positioned to become one of Gurugram’s preferred family and urban recreation hubs in the years ahead.