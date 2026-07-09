Hardwyn India Builds on Growth Momentum Through Business Expansion, Product Innovation and Strong Financial Performance

Hardwyn Ltd., a listed manufacturer of architectural fittings, continues to strengthen its market position through product development, manufacturing expansion and a wider distribution network. Listed on both the NSE and BSE, the business has built a diversified portfolio serving residential, commercial and institutional projects across domestic and international markets.

Consistent Financial Growth

FY2025–26 marked another year of operational expansion.

According to the latest financial results:

Consolidated total income reached ₹200.41 crore, the highest in its history.

Net profit increased 17.58% year-on-year to ₹13.21 crore.

Q4 FY26 revenue grew by nearly 25% compared with the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Quarterly net profit almost doubled, reflecting improved operational efficiency and stronger business momentum.

Management attributed the improvement to a broader product portfolio, rising demand across retail and institutional channels, and continued expansion of the distribution network.

Share Performance Reflects Market Interest

Over the past six months, the stock has attracted increased attention from market participants.

As of early July 2026:

The stock delivered approximately 28% returns over the previous six months.

One-year returns stood at around 78%.

The share traded near ₹24.76, within a 52-week range of ₹10.87 to ₹28.28.

Market capitalisation was approximately ₹1,200 crore.

While equity prices remain influenced by broader market conditions, the recent movement has coincided with improving financial performance and important corporate developments.

Corporate Developments

In June 2026, the Board approved a proposed 2:5 bonus issue, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals. The proposal also includes an increase in authorised share capital to facilitate the issue. Bonus shares increase the number of outstanding shares without changing the intrinsic value of shareholders' holdings at the time of allotment.

Expanding Product Portfolio

The manufacturer continues to broaden its offerings across multiple categories, including:

Door fittings

Glass systems

Kitchen accessories

Wardrobe solutions

Furniture accessories

Premium cabinet systems

Recent additions include new mortise handle designs and BIS-certified cabinet hinges, reinforcing its focus on quality, innovation and customer requirements.

Long-Term Strategy

Management's long-term roadmap focuses on:

Expanding manufacturing capacity.

Strengthening the dealer and distributor network.

Increasing export opportunities.

Launching premium solutions across key segments.

Investing in technology and operational efficiency.

The business has also outlined an ambitious long-term vision aimed at achieving sustained revenue growth through disciplined execution, continuous innovation and market expansion.

Industry Outlook

The domestic construction, infrastructure and premium housing sectors continue to generate demand for architectural fittings and interior solutions. Growth in organised real estate, commercial developments and renovation activity has created favourable opportunities for manufacturers offering quality-certified products supported by strong distribution capabilities.

Within this environment, the listed manufacturer continues expanding its presence across retail, institutional and export markets while broadening its portfolio to address evolving customer preferences.

About Hardwyn Ltd.

Hardwyn Ltd. manufactures and markets architectural fittings, glass systems, kitchen accessories, wardrobe solutions and related interior products. The manufacturer serves residential, commercial and institutional customers through an expanding distribution network and continues to focus on innovation, quality and long-term business growth.

Visit https://www.hardwyn.com/ for more information.

Disclaimer: This article is intended solely for informational purposes and is based on publicly available information. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Readers should review the issuer's official disclosures and consult a qualified financial adviser before making investment decisions.

Disclaimer: The company Hardwyn Ltd has issued this press release and it is paid for by them The above release contains certain forward looking statements which could have an impact on the stock price of the listed companies involved. Readers are advised to do adequate independent research or consult a certified financial advisor before making an investment decision. Business Standard does not carry any responsibility or liability for any financial or material loss arising from the direct/indirect use of the information provided in this article