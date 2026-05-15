Hastmilap Jewels Rolls Out Scalable Everyday Jewellery Franchise Model

Surat (Gujarat) [India], May 13: Surat-based Hastmilap Jewels has rolled out a scalable franchise-led retail model, “Aspiri focused on everyday lifestyle jewellery, as it looks to expand its footprint across India and strengthen confidence among prospective partners.

The move comes amid growing interest in organised retail, particularly in non-metro markets. The model addresses evolving consumer demand for lightweight, design-led jewellery suited for daily wear, while offering franchisees a structured and operationally supported entry into the organised jewellery retail space.

Aspiri’s franchise model is focused on younger consumers. It offers access to curated collections across natural diamond, lab-grown diamond, gold, and gold vermeil categories ranging from 9KT to 22KT, along with centralised design support and standardised retail practices. This enables franchisees to operate efficiently while delivering a consistent brand experience.

Aspiri is a brand by the House of Hastmilap, rooted in integrated manufacturing capabilities that ensure consistency in product quality, design, and supply. By aligning product development closely with retail demand, the company enables franchise partners to operate with optimised inventory levels and improved stock turnover.

Vishal Dholiya, Founder and Managing Director of Hastmilap Jewels and Aspiri, said, “We have built a model that works equally well for the brand and the franchise partner. We are seeing a clear shift towards everyday jewellery consumption, and our focus is on creating a scalable format backed by strong manufacturing support, efficient supply chains and predictable business outcomes for partners.”

The initiative also reflects a broader shift in the jewellery market, where consumers are moving away from occasion-led purchases towards more frequent, lifestyle-oriented buying. This change is enabling more predictable demand patterns, which in turn support better planning and working capital management at the store level.

According to the company, technology integration plays a key role in the model, with data-led inventory planning, CAD-driven design, and streamlined production processes ensuring timely replenishment and consistent product availability across locations.

Backed by over two decades of industry experience, the company operates from Surat, the world’s largest diamond processing hub, and serves customers in both domestic and international markets. Its fully integrated manufacturing ecosystem spans design, product development, and production, supported by a skilled workforce and advanced technologies.

As part of its growth strategy, Aspiri plans to expand its franchise network across key markets, positioning the model as a scalable and partner-friendly route to growth in India’s jewellery retail sector.