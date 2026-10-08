How Navratri Fuels Gujarat's Seasonal Event Economy

Navratri is beyond nine nights of Garba for Gujarat’s event industry. It is one of the state’s most concentrated seasonal windows for event production, entertainment, hospitality and experiential businesses.

The scale of the opportunity is closely tied to Gujarat’s tourism economy. According to Gujarat Tourism data, the state recorded more than 18 crore tourist visits in 2023, creating a sizable visitor base for cultural and destination-led experiences. Navratri adds another layer to this movement, particularly in cities such as Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot, where Garba becomes a major part of the seasonal calendar.

The wider live-events industry is expanding too. The EY-FICCI Media & Entertainment Report 2025 estimated that India’s live-events segment grew 15% in 2024 to around ₹10,000 crore. Gujarat’s Navratri season feeds into this ecosystem through demand for venues, artists, sound and lighting, production crews, décor, security, hospitality and event management.

The business begins months before the first taali. Event companies start securing venues, artists and vendors, while production teams work on stage design, sound, lighting and crowd management. Creative agencies develop event identities, communication campaigns and digital promotions. Hospitality teams plan food, guest services and on-ground operations.

This creates a seasonal chain of business activity around every major celebration.

Ahmedabad has also seen the rise of premium, curated Garba formats, adding another segment to the event economy. The Sheri Affair, conceptualised and curated by SamRatri, is one example. SamRatri, founded by Sam Modi, is building a broader vision around Navratri as an organised cultural and economic ecosystem. The Sheri Affair is one of its flagship experiences, held on the second night of Navratri.

Speaking about that larger vision, Modi sees the opportunity extending beyond individual events and into the city’s wider hospitality economy.

“By 2030, I want to build an ecosystem where Navratri becomes such a significant part of Ahmedabad’s economy that hotels across the city are completely sold out during Navratri. The aim is to build an ecosystem where events, hospitality, tourism and the city’s cultural identity grow together.”

- Sam Modi, Founder, SamRatri

The Sheri Affair reflects this approach through a premium celebration that combines traditional Garba with curated production, hospitality and cultural programming. Its 2026 edition, Safed Amdavad, is scheduled for October 12.

The event’s evolution also reflects how organisers are developing distinct creative properties around Navratri. The Sheri Affair has built its identity through editions including Yeh Wala Safed (2022), Safed Ishq (2023), Safed Parindey (2024) and Safed Heroes (2025), with each edition giving the celebration a new creative direction.

The economic impact extends beyond organisers. Musicians, dancers, DJs, choreographers, production companies, lighting specialists, photographers, designers, caterers, security agencies, decorators, transport providers and digital marketers all become part of the seasonal supply chain.

The festival also creates opportunities for businesses to attract audiences from outside Gujarat. The Sheri Affair 2026 expects 150–200 guests from outside India, highlighting how a locally rooted cultural format can develop an international audience.

For Gujarat’s event industry, Navratri is therefore a short festival with a long commercial cycle. The nine nights may occupy the calendar, yet the business activity surrounding them starts months earlier and spans an extensive network of creative, technical, hospitality and tourism-linked businesses.

The taali may last a few seconds. The business behind it begins much earlier.