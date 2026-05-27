How Resorts Are Using Adventure Activities to Increase Guest Engagement and Non-Room Revenue

The hospitality industry is moving into a more experience-driven phase. Resorts are no longer judged only by rooms, restaurants, pools or views. Travellers increasingly evaluate properties based on what they can actually do during their stay. Families want children to stay engaged, corporate groups look for shared activities, schools seek safe outdoor learning, wedding guests expect entertainment between functions, and weekend travellers want memorable experiences beyond standard hospitality offerings.

This shift is creating new opportunities for resorts, eco-retreats, farm stays, wellness destinations and tourism properties. Adventure activities are emerging as a practical way to increase guest engagement while generating revenue beyond accommodation and food. When planned well, a zipline, rope course, climbing wall, sky cycle, obstacle course, net play area or multi-activity tower can transform underused land into a high-engagement zone that gives guests stronger reasons to choose, remember and recommend a property.

The business logic is straightforward. Resorts already invest heavily in land, landscaping and common spaces, yet many areas remain underutilised for much of the day. Adventure zones activate these spaces by increasing guest dwell time, encouraging group participation, improving the perceived value of a stay and creating opportunities for paid activity packages for both in-house guests and day visitors. This helps reduce dependence on room occupancy alone.

The impact is visible across multiple guest segments. Family resorts can use beginner-friendly rope activities, kids’ net play and short zipline experiences to engage younger visitors. Destination resorts may introduce sky cycling, obstacle courses and team-building activities for adults and corporate groups. Nature retreats often prefer low-impact trails, rope bridges and soft-adventure installations that blend with the surrounding environment. While the formats differ, the objective remains the same: stronger engagement and higher on-property spending.

Non-room revenue can come from several channels, including activity tickets, bundled packages, day-out programmes, school outings, corporate offsites, birthday events, wedding guest experiences and seasonal offers. Adventure attractions also strengthen marketing efforts because they generate visually engaging content. Guests are more likely to share photos and videos of a zipline ride or climbing challenge than a standard lobby or lawn, giving resorts additional organic visibility online.

However, adventure activities cannot be treated as decorative recreational equipment. They involve structural loading, harness systems, operator training, inspection schedules, emergency access and long-term maintenance. A poorly planned installation may look attractive initially but become difficult to operate or maintain. A professionally executed activity zone, by contrast, can function as a long-term business asset with clear safety procedures and stronger guest confidence.

This makes specialised planning and execution essential. Resorts need to evaluate feasibility, activity mix, safety systems, capacity, staff requirements, maintenance cycles and guest flow before installation begins. Companies such as Oxo Planet are supporting resorts and destination properties through end-to-end adventure infrastructure development, covering concept planning, site assessment, engineering, manufacturing, installation, staff training, inspection support and maintenance. The company works across resort adventure activities, outdoor recreation zones, ziplines, rope courses, climbing walls, sky cycling, obstacle courses, net play areas and multi-activity structures.

An end-to-end approach ensures that the activity zone fits the property instead of feeling artificially added. A compact resort may require a smaller activity cluster with high repeat value, while a large hillside property may benefit from phased development across multiple zones. Resorts targeting schools and corporate groups may prioritise capacity, supervision areas and operating procedures. These decisions directly affect guest experience and long-term revenue potential.

Guest journey design is equally important. Adventure zones should connect naturally with the overall resort experience. Elements such as arrival paths, ticketing areas, waiting spaces, viewing decks, refreshment counters and photo points all influence how guests interact with the attraction. When planned together, the activity area becomes an integrated part of the resort rather than an isolated installation.

Performance measurement also matters. Resorts can track success through package sales, repeat participation, day-visitor footfall, group bookings, social media engagement and guest reviews. This data helps operators refine pricing, staffing and programming for different audiences such as families, schools and corporate groups.

The strongest projects usually begin with a simple business question: which guests should the resort attract, and what experience should they remember? The answer shapes whether the property needs family-friendly attractions, corporate team-building formats, school programmes or premium soft-adventure experiences.

For hospitality businesses, the larger lesson is clear: recreation is evolving from a supporting amenity into a revenue strategy. Resorts that successfully combine accommodation, food, nature, safety and active experiences can create stronger differentiation in a competitive market. Adventure activities may not suit every property, but for resorts with the right audience, land and operational discipline, they can become a powerful driver of guest engagement and non-room revenue.