How Rudra Pratap Singh Built New Money Matrix After Building Faceless Channels of His Own

For Rudra Pratap Singh, better known as Rudy, the idea behind New Money Matrix did not begin with a course or a business plan. It began with his own experience of building online channels, understanding what worked, making mistakes and figuring out how creators could produce videos without appearing on camera.

Today, he is the founder of New Money Matrix, a company helping Indians understand how to build faceless channels on YouTube. He runs five monetised faceless channels and has experimented with several others. One reached monetisation within five days. His journey from freelancing to video editing and eventually building his own digital projects has shaped his approach to creator education.

From an Uncertain Start to Freelancing

Rudra grew up in a family where education and a stable career were strongly emphasised. After Class 10, he prepared for NEET but did not qualify. He later joined engineering, but a tragic incident involving a close friend meant that he did not return to college.

Back home, he discovered freelancing through whiteboard animation. What began as a way to develop a professional skill eventually turned into an agency and later led him into video editing.

Working on videos for clients gave him a closer understanding of how digital content was created, distributed and consumed. It also prompted a different question: instead of creating for other people, could he build something of his own?

His first experiment was an anime-focused channel. It monetized within its fourth upload and generated more than $10,000 in its first three months. That experience became an important turning point in his career.

Building Before Teaching

Rather than immediately turning his practical knowledge into a program, Rudy continued experimenting with faceless content. Over time, he developed a better understanding of niche selection, scripting, thumbnails, editing, audience retention, and monetization.

The experience also showed him where beginners frequently struggle.

According to Rudy, getting views is only one part of building a successful digital property. It also needs original and appropriate content and must be developed with the platform's monetization requirements in mind.

That became one of the foundations of New Money Matrix.

“I built five channels before I taught anyone anything. Everything in the programme is something I got wrong myself first,” says Rudy.

Building New Money Matrix Around Practical Learning

Rudy created the company to make the process easier to understand for people who want to explore YouTube without appearing on camera. The company focuses on practical execution rather than presenting faceless content as a shortcut to income.

Today, more than 2.55 lakh people have attended New Money Matrix webinars, while its community has grown to more than 12,000 members. The company also offers free resources and guides, alongside its 3-hour YouTube Automation Masterclass, covering niche selection, tools, scripting, thumbnails, retention editing, and monetization. The masterclass is priced at ₹99.

The low entry price reflects Rudy's approach to education: people should first understand the model and the effort involved before deciding whether they want to pursue it seriously.

The company is also designed with India's non-metro audience in mind, with training primarily available in Hindi and Hinglish. This makes it relevant to beginners, working professionals, and aspiring creators from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

A Founder Story Built on Execution, Not Hype

For Rudy, faceless content creation is not about promising effortless results. Not being on camera removes one barrier, but it does not remove the work required to build something sustainable.

“Most people who want to earn through YouTube aren't short of ideas. They just don't want to be on camera. Faceless removes that barrier, and then it's only a question of whether you'll learn the system,” he says.

His approach is reflected in the philosophy behind the company, where the emphasis remains on understanding the platform, creating original content, executing consistently, and growing with its review and monetization requirements in mind.

Independent learner experiences have also appeared on Medium, including accounts discussing the company's approach to YouTube strategy and learning.

For Rudy, the larger objective is not simply to teach people how to create videos. It is to make creator education more accessible to Indians who may have the ambition to build on YouTube but do not necessarily want to become the face of their content.

His journey from an interrupted engineering path to freelancing, video editing, channel building and eventually founding New Money Matrix has shaped a simple principle:

Learn the system. Understand the work. Build before you teach.