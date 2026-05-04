How Solaire Energy's 28-Year Inverter Manufacturing Heritage Is Setting the Standard for India's Solar Sector

New Delhi [India], May 2:India’s photovoltaic sector has a crowded-field problem. The same policy conditions that drove cumulative solar capacity to 143.6 gigawatts as of February 2026, per the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), have drawn a wave of manufacturers into a market worth USD 426.9 million in 2025, projected to reach USD 847.6 million by 2034 (IMARC Group, 2026). The question is which companies have the manufacturing depth to honour a 25-year infrastructure commitment.

The government has begun drawing that line through regulation. In January 2025, MNRE issued the Solar Systems, Devices and Components Goods Order, mandating Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) compliance for every inverter supplied in the domestic market (Renewable Watch, September 2025). The intent is unambiguous: the conversion device at the heart of every installation must be built to last, not merely sold.

This is the market context in which Solaire Energy, a Lagnuvo Initiative, makes its case. The company brings 28 years of power electronics manufacturing heritage, a track record built since the late 1990s in precision hardware and UPS products, accumulating the production discipline and service infrastructure that new entrants cannot shortcut. Mohammed Rinas Chenangadan, CEO and Director, said the timing is deliberate. “The country is now in a phase where this depth of experience separates the companies still serving their customers in 2035 from those that will not. Twenty-eight years of building power electronics taught us what quality demands. That depth is not something a new entrant can shortcut in 18 months.” he said.

The company’s portfolio of solar inverter systems spans every configuration the market requires. Its on-grid inverters serve residential and commercial customers maximising self-consumption across net-metering states, with high conversion efficiency and DISCOM-compatible design. Its hybrid solar inverter range , the X1-HYB-LV and GEN.X series, with 200 percent PV oversizing and sub-4-millisecond grid switchover, is purpose-built as the backup solution for grid outages and load-shedding that households and businesses across the country have long needed. For commercial and industrial (C&I) customers navigating peak tariff pressure, its conversion hardware delivers the load management that scale demands. Paired with battery storage, every configuration delivers genuine energy independence.

PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana , backed by Rs 75,021 crore and past three million household installations as of early 2026 (Press Information Bureau), is generating demand across every product segment. The Union Budget 2026–27 raised MNRE’s allocation by nearly 30 percent to approximately Rs 32,915 crore. The company’s products have been market-proven in Kerala, which ranked fourth nationally in rooftop PV additions in 2025 with 105.2 percent year-on-year growth and 8.4 percent of India’s national additions (Mercom India, December 2025). The state’s scheme conversion ratio stands above 60 percent against a national average of 22.7 percent (IEEFA, July 2025). Solaire is now expanding distributor networks across Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu.

The expansion extends beyond domestic borders. The brand is growing in African markets, where rapid electrification demand and grid instability mirror the conditions, its products were engineered to handle. Rinas said the parallel is operational, not incidental. “The problems we solved in Kerala, grid outages, monsoon resilience, consumers who need hardware that simply works, are the same problems driving clean-power adoption throughout Africa. Twenty-eight years of experience does not need to be rebuilt for new markets,” he said. Its Platinum Partner status at the Renewable Energy India (REI) Expo signals its standing as a leading manufacturer with genuine global reach.