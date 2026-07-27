HSBC Flexi Cap Fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP to Rs 1.62 crore in 22 years

Successful investing is built on the ability to adapt to changing market conditions while staying focused on long-term wealth creation. In today’s dynamic financial environment, investors are increasingly looking for solutions that offer both flexibility and diversification. Flexicap funds have gained significant popularity for their unique ability to invest across companies of all market capitalizations, helping investors benefit from opportunities wherever they emerge.

Unlike traditional equity funds that operate within predefined market-cap limits, Flexicap funds empower fund managers to dynamically allocate investments among large-, mid-, and small-cap stocks based on prevailing market conditions and growth prospects. This versatile approach not only helps navigate different market cycles more effectively but also creates a balanced portfolio designed to capture growth while managing risk, making Flexicap funds an attractive option for a wide range of investors.

WHY FLEXICAP FUNDS?

Dynamic asset allocation: Flexicap funds can shift investments across large-, mid-, and small-cap stocks based on market opportunities.

Better diversification: Exposure to multiple market segments helps spread risk and reduce dependence on any one category.

Adaptability across market cycles: The portfolio can adjust to changing market conditions and capitalize on emerging trends.

Enhanced return potential: Active allocation enables fund managers to pursue attractive growth opportunities across market caps.

HSBC Flexi Cap Fund taps into these opportunities through a dynamic and diversified investment approach, aiming to deliver long-term wealth creation while helping investors navigate varying market cycles.

REASONS TO INVEST IN HSBC FLEXI CAP FUND

FUND STYLE

The fund manager for HSBC Flexi Cap Fund , primarily has a bottom-up approach towards portfolio construction and relies on superior stock selection as a source for potential alpha generation. This aspect is well reflected currently in his portfolio attribution due to ‘stock selection’ effect. The fund manager believes in strengths that identify good quality and sustainable businesses, backed by strong and competent management, with tailwinds for potential earnings growth driven by demand-led volume growth in products, market share gains, margin accretion, financial deleveraging, etc.

KEY DIFFERENTIATOR

The philosophy of the HSBC Flexi Cap Fund is to run it like an all-weather portfolio, i.e., irrespective of market cycles, these investments aim to offer you risk-adjusted performance over long run. Accordingly, this the fund has a couple of differentiated approach.

No major sector position and focus on stock selection for alpha: HSBC Flexi Cap Fund doesn’t take huge / outsized sectoral calls as businesses goes through cycles and each business has to be evaluated on its inherent moat rather than looking at things from top-down perspective. The fund manager believes that there is alpha to be made by identifying strong businesses, even in an underperforming sector. Our approach helps us during periods of sector rotation in equity markets since our fund wouldn’t see huge variation in performance. HSBC Flexi Cap Fund doesn’t take huge / outsized sectoral calls as businesses goes through cycles and each business has to be evaluated on its inherent moat rather than looking at things from top-down perspective. The fund manager believes that there is alpha to be made by identifying strong businesses, even in an underperforming sector. Our approach helps us during periods of sector rotation in equity markets since our fund wouldn’t see huge variation in performance.

As stated earlier, HSBC Flexi Cap Fund doesn’t take outsized sectoral calls as FM believes that each business has to be evaluated on its inherent moat. So, the sectoral overweight or underweight positioning is just an outcome of investments in businesses from any sector rather than top-down perspective. HSBC Flexi Cap Fund is currently overweight on Electrical Equipment, Capital Markets, Beverages, Textiles & Apparels and Ferrous Metals while relatively underweight on Banks and Insurance, Telecom, Automobiles and Petroleum Products. HSBC FLEXI CAP FUND - PERFORMANCE SCORECARD The journey of HSBC Flexi Cap Fund demonstrates the value of staying invested in a diversified portfolio that can dynamically adapt across large, mid, and small-cap opportunities. By navigating different market cycles and evolving market conditions, the fund has aimed to create long-term wealth for investors.

Since inception, the fund has delivered a CAGR of 15.97% as on May 31, 2026.

Similarly, a Rs 1 lakh lump sum investment at inception would have grown to approximately Rs 27.14 lakh, highlighting the benefits of staying invested for the long term.

A Rs 10,000 monthly SIP since inception would have grown to approximately Rs 1.62 crore, while a Rs 10,000 SIP with an annual 10% top-up would have grown to approximately Rs 3.22 crore.

FUND FACTS & SNAPSHOT

THE ROAD AHEAD In an ever-evolving market environment, the ability to adapt can be a key driver of long-term investment success. By investing across large, mid and small-cap companies, HSBC Flexi Cap Fund seeks to capture opportunities wherever they emerge, while maintaining a diversified portfolio across market cycles.

As different segments of the market take turns leading performance, the fund's flexible approach allows it to adjust to changing conditions and valuations. For investors, this can offer a balanced way to participate in India's long-term growth story while benefiting from the potential of businesses across the market-cap spectrum.

Lump Sum performance

SIP Performance Click here to check other funds performance managed by the Fund Manager Product Label

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