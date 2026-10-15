Independent Wealth Advisory Takes Centre Stage as Klay Group Earns Global Recognition at the House of Lords

The wealth management industry is undergoing a major transformation. As entrepreneurs become more international, family assets span jurisdictions and the GCC enters a significant period of intergenerational wealth transfer, clients are seeking independent advice, institutional expertise and trusted long-term partnerships.

Against this backdrop, Klay Group has been recognised with the Global Leading Brand Award at the Global Brand and Leadership Conclave (GBLC) 2026, hosted by The Brand Story at the House of Lords, London. At the same event, Group Chairman Kalpesh Khakhria received the Global Most Inspirational Leader Award for his contribution to building an independent, globally respected advisory platform.

The recognition reflects more than a decade of challenging the traditional financial services model.

Redefining Financial Services

When the organisation was founded in 2013, much of the financial services industry remained centred on product distribution. Kalpesh Khakhria believed successful entrepreneurs and families deserved something different — independent advice, transparent relationships and solutions built around their goals rather than product pushing. That philosophy became the foundation of the company.

Over the years, the firm has grown into a diversified advisory business spanning across wealth solutions, multi-family office, asset management and corporate advisory. Today, it works with entrepreneurs, business owners, family offices and institutional clients across the UAE, Singapore, India, the United Kingdom and Australia.

Through its open-architecture approach, they provide access to a broad range of investment opportunities while keeping advice independent and aligned with each client’s long-term interests. This client-first approach has helped build enduring relationships that often extend across generations.

Preparing for the Next Generation

The recognition comes at a pivotal moment for wealth management.

The UAE continues to strengthen its position as a leading international economic hub, attracting entrepreneurs, investors and ultra-high-net-worth families from around the world. At the same time, the GCC is entering a significant period of intergenerational capital transfer, requiring families to look beyond investment returns towards governance, succession and long-term stewardship.

In response to these evolving needs, the firm has expanded beyond traditional portfolio services, strengthening its multi-family office platform and investing in technology-enabled advisory capabilities to help clients navigate increasingly complex investment decisions across jurisdictions and generations.

Its open-architecture model provides access to best-in-class investment opportunities while keeping advice unbiased and aligned with clients’ long-term interests. The result is trusted relationships that often span generations.

As the industry evolves, the company’s focus remains clear: combining technology and expertise to deliver bespoke, transparent and future-ready solutions.

Leadership with Purpose

Kalpesh Khakhria’s recognition as the Global Most Inspirational Leader reflects more than two decades in financial services and a career shaped by challenging conventional industry models.

Before establishing the company, he held senior roles with Citibank, HSBC and Reliance Capital Asset Management. These experiences reinforced his belief that clients deserve advice that is independent, transparent and aligned with their long-term interests.

Commenting on the recognition, Kalpesh Khakhria said:

“This recognition reflects our team’s unwavering commitment to putting customers first. The future of wealth management will not be defined by who sells the most products, but by who delivers the best advice. As investment becomes increasingly international and multi-generational, our responsibility is to help families make better decisions, preserve their legacy and navigate complexity with confidence.”

Congratulating the winners, Dr. Abhay Kaushik, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of The Brand Story, said:

“Klay Group has redefined financial advisory by placing trust, independence and client interests at the centre of its philosophy. Under Kalpesh Khakhria’s leadership, the organisation has set new benchmarks for excellence. We are delighted to recognise both the firm and its Chairman for their contribution to the sector.”

Siddhesh Pathre, Managing Partner of The Brand Story, added:

“The company’s journey demonstrates how purpose-driven leadership, unbiased expertise and a commitment to long-term value can build an enduring institution. Kalpesh Khakhria has transformed the firm into a trusted international platform while remaining true to its values of independence and integrity.”

Looking Ahead

As families, businesses and capital become increasingly international and multi-generational, financial services are entering a new chapter — where governance, technology and strategic guidance matter alongside investment performance.

For Klay, recognition at the House of Lords is an acknowledgement of both its journey and its belief in the future of finance: independent expertise, global connectivity and technology-enabled solutions, all centred on one enduring principle — putting clients first.

About the company

Klay Group is a boutique financial services firm providing integrated solutions across wealth management, multi-family office, asset management, and corporate advisory. With an independent, open-architecture philosophy and a growing international presence, the company collaborates with entrepreneurs, business owners, family offices and institutions to preserve, grow and transfer capital across generations.