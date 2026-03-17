India INX GA Partners with ViewTrade IFSC to enable Global Investing access for Indian Investors

GIFT City (Gujarat) [India], March 17:India INX GA announced its strategic partnership with ViewTrade IFSC to expand global investment exposure to Indian investors by offering seamless entry to international equities, ETFs, and diversified asset classes across major global markets.

This collaboration between the companies cements India INX GA’s role of making worldwide investment accessible to all, by offering a secure, compliant, and technology-driven platform that simplifies cross-border investments to both retail and institutional participants via VTI IFSC's modern infrastructure and global brokerage power. The clients will have very easy access to numerous overseas markets along with professional trading tools, market engagement, and faster execution.

This collaboration combines the multinational execution technology of ViewTrade IFSC with the regulatory and market know-how of India INX GA, creating a unified and seamless investment experience. The initiative is not only in line with the growing demand for cross- border diversification among domestic participants but also reinforces the larger goal of making GIFT City a prominent international financial hub.

Speaking on the partnership,Mr. Ronit Kar, Chief Executive Officer, ViewTrade IFSC., said, “This partnership represents a pivotal step in our mission to facilitate seamless, transparent access to Indian financial markets. By bridging our expertise through this association, we are committed to providing a sophisticated trading infrastructure—anchored by rigorous compliance and top-tier regulatory safeguards—for all our clients, whether they are based resident Indian or anywhere else across the globe. ”

Mr. Ritesh Kumar, Director, India INX GA, said, “Our partnership with VTI IFSC aligns with our commitment to facilitating seamless access to cross-border markets for eligible investors within theIndian Financial System Code framework. This collaboration further strengthens our role in fostering a transparent, resilient, and well-governed international market infrastructure from GIFT City, supporting the vision of positioning IFSCA as a transnational gateway for cross-border investment opportunities.”

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