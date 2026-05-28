India's New-Age HNIs don't want quiet Luxury Anymore. They Want Homes That Feel Like Them and Speak Volumes.

Sometimes, people walk into a room and feel that something is missing. There is a particular kind of loneliness that lives in beautiful rooms. A personal space where nobody seems fully at ease.

The space doesn't hold you. It performs for you. And deep down, standing inside it, you know why.

This is the quiet crisis today at the heart of luxury interiors in India and nearby regions. Not a failure of budget or taste - but a failure of intention. Somewhere between Pinterest screenshots and Instagram references - the most intimate space a human being will ever inhabit has been hollowed out.

The Client Who No Longer Wants to Impress Anyone

"Everybody deserves luxury - it just might not mean the same thing for everyone." says Manasvi Ghera, founder of Eclectic Luxe.

According to him, the shift in quiet luxury is about spending with a deeper kind of intention ensuring that the house speaks volumes about the residents. For him, real elegance is "where your eternity would live by."

Ghera says “We love to hear stories from our clients. They also want someone to dive into their world - their routines and their memories - and translate that into a space they can grow into. And this is exactly how we curated La Tranquille in Dubai. It became a tranquil escape from the hustle and bustle of the city, blending the soft tones of minimalism with the exclusive grandeur of maximalism. An abode that invited serenity for the owners at every corner.”

A study titled Knight Frank's Wealth Report 2024 reveals that India's ultra-high-net-worth population will grow by over 50% by 2028. This shows that the money is there. What has changed is what people are choosing to do with it.

This cohort represents a new kind of client - widely travelled and more emotionally literate about space. They noticed the spaces that stayed with them were not the loudest ones but the ones that felt personal.

What Quiet Luxury Actually Feels Like

Quiet luxury has been flattened into an aesthetic shorthand - neutral palettes and minimal clutter. But in a residence, premium living is not about what you remove, it’s what you choose to keep.

It lives in the texture of a wall that rewards touch. In lighting that shapes a room's mood. In a material that will look forever beautiful.

It doesn’t value how beautifully the retreat is photographed, but how tenderly it holds you at seven in the morning.

The Man Who Left a Good Career to Build Homes That Feel Like Home

He describes it as “a needle stuck in his head.” A constant, quiet insistence that something was missing.

On paper, Manasvi Ghera's life made complete sense. Civil engineering degree. A position at Larsen & Toubro. The kind of trajectory that looks perfect from the outside.

But the outside rarely tells the full story.

Manasvi grew up in a property where education was everything. Both his parents were doctorates, spending their lives not just teaching classrooms but building a passionate human being at residence.

That household gave him something no engineering firm could - a deep instinct for what it means to make someone feel at residence.

So when he arrived at L&T, he was already carrying a question the job wasn't designed to answer. He watched buildings rise from nothing into something technically flawless.

But he kept noticing the same thing. A house is not yet a home. A structure can be engineered to perfection and still feel hollow.

It was this gap - between the built and the felt - that became his obsession.

And one day, trusting his instincts, he left.

What followed was Eclectic Luxe. Not a departure from everything he had learned - but its fullest, most honest expression. The engineering eye remained. But now it was in service of something deeper: the belief that a space should not just stand. It should resonate. And in doing so, Manasvi found the purpose of his life - one home at a time.

Turns out, the good career didn't lose. It just got redesigned.

The Home That Grows With You

Manasvi only takes those projects where someone genuinely wants to build an atmosphere where they can be fully felt, fully seen.

This is not an article written to find new clients. It is written for the person who already knows, somewhere quietly, that they are ready to build a residence that feels like them.

If that is you, you can reach him at eclecticluxe12@gmail.com or @luxeeclectic on Instagram.