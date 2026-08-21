Kalamandir Jewellers Expands Gujarat Presence with 30,000 Sq Ft Vadodara Showroom

Kalamandir Jewellers has expanded its retail footprint in Gujarat with the launch of a 30,000 sq ft flagship showroom in Vadodara. The new outlet received a strong response during its inauguration, with customers, families and guests visiting the store to explore its collections.

The inauguration was attended by Shri Parimal Nathwani, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Director – Corporate Affairs, Reliance Industries Limited, as the chief guest. Business leaders, industry associates and members of the local community were also present at the event.

The flagship store has been designed to offer a premium shopping experience through spacious display areas, dedicated collection zones, customer lounges and contemporary interiors. Its large-format layout allows visitors to browse different categories while receiving personalized assistance from experienced consultants.

Wide Range of Collections

Kalamandir Jewellers offers Gold, Diamond, Polki, Platinum, Antique, Temple, Bridal, Contemporary and Daily Wear designs at the new outlet. The range caters to customers shopping for weddings, engagements, anniversaries, festivals, gifting and everyday use.

The company said its focus on quality, transparency and customer service has helped it build consumer trust over the years. Customers can also access certified diamond collections, BIS-hallmarked gold ornaments, transparent pricing, and personalized consultation services.

As part of the opening celebrations, Kalamandir Jewellers announced an inaugural offer of up to 100 percent off making charges, subject to applicable terms and conditions. The limited-time promotion attracted shoppers planning to purchase for weddings, festivals, anniversaries, and other family occasions.

Traditional festivities and customer engagement activities accompanied the launch. Visitors were welcomed into the newly designed retail space as the company marked another step in its expansion journey in Gujarat.

Focus on Customer Experience

Commenting on the opening, Milan Shah, Director, Kalamandir Jewellers, thanked the people of Vadodara for their response and support.

“The love and encouragement we have received from Vadodara has been truly heartwarming. We are grateful to every customer who helped make this memorable beginning possible,” Shah said.

He added that the flagship showroom reflects the company's focus on craftsmanship, transparency and service while giving customers access to a broad selection of designs under one roof.

Kalamandir Jewellers has built its presence around traditional Indian craftsmanship combined with contemporary design sensibilities. Its portfolio caters to customers seeking bridal pieces, festive collections, investment purchases and designs suited for everyday wear.

The opening comes as organized retailers continue to invest in larger store formats and enhanced in-store experiences to meet evolving consumer expectations. Spacious layouts, personalized assistance and wider product selections are increasingly becoming important elements of premium retail.

For Kalamandir Jewellers, the Vadodara outlet represents another step in strengthening its presence in Gujarat. The company aims to build long-term customer relationships by combining product variety with service, convenience and an enhanced shopping environment.

With the flagship store now operational, Kalamandir Jewellers expects to serve customers across different occasions and generations, including weddings, engagements, festivals, anniversaries and other family celebrations.