Khanna Gems: Rare Coloured Gemstones Are Defining the Next Era of Luxury

From Aamir Khan's bespoke ruby wedding ring to Nita Ambani's celebrated emerald jewellery and the growing prominence of coloured stones on international red carpets, Khanna Gems believes the premium market is entering a new era—one where rarity, provenance, craftsmanship and individuality have become the defining symbols of prestige.

For decades, fine jewellery was associated with universally recognised symbols and established design codes. Today, affluent buyers increasingly seek objects with authentic stories, exceptional rarity and personal significance. Natural rubies, emeralds and sapphires are now at the centre of this transformation, reflecting a growing appreciation for uniqueness over convention.

Celebrity Jewellery Reflects the Changing Definition of Luxury

A recent example is Aamir Khan's bespoke ruby wedding ring for Gauri Spratt. The ring reportedly features a rare natural Madagascar ruby, with more than three months spent sourcing the stone and approximately 256 hours of craftsmanship by 131 artisans. The attention surrounding the creation was driven not merely by its value, but by the rarity of the centrepiece, the artistry involved and the story behind it.

Similarly, Nita Ambani's emerald jewellery during the Ambani wedding celebrations brought vibrant precious stones into the global spotlight, while Priyanka Chopra Jonas has showcased extraordinary emeralds, spinels, sapphires and garnets through Bulgari's high-jewellery collections. Together, these moments signal an expanding definition of prestige where exceptional coloured creations increasingly become the focal point rather than supporting diamonds.

The Rise of Individual Luxury

According to Khanna Gems, the market is evolving from standardisation towards individuality.

Discerning buyers increasingly value rarity, provenance, craftsmanship and authenticity. Unlike manufactured products, every natural stone possesses a unique combination of colour, inclusions, geological origin, treatment history and character that cannot be replicated.

"The most discerning consumers are increasingly moving away from uniformity," said Aaradhya Khanna, CEO of Khanna Gems. "They are seeking objects with character, rarity and an authentic story. No two exceptional natural stones are precisely alike, and that individuality is becoming one of the strongest expressions of modern luxury."

Jewellery Continues to Show Strength

Jewellery remains one of the strongest-performing premium categories globally, reflecting sustained demand for products that combine emotional meaning, craftsmanship and long-term value.

Industry reports have also highlighted rising demand for coloured stones in India, with customers increasingly favouring gemstone-set creations over conventional diamond-led designs. At the highest end of the market, exceptional Burmese rubies, Kashmir sapphires and fine emeralds continue to command extraordinary premiums because of their scarcity and provenance.

Knowledge Matters More Than Ever

As interest in this category grows, informed purchasing becomes increasingly important.

Two precious stones may appear similar but differ significantly in rarity and value depending on origin, treatment status, clarity, colour and laboratory certification. Buyers should understand whether a stone is earth-mined, whether it has undergone treatments such as heating or filling, and whether its characteristics are supported by recognised laboratory documentation.

"The growth of the category creates opportunity, but it also creates responsibility," Aaradhya said. "Customers deserve transparency regarding certification, treatment status, quality and suitability before making a purchase."

Positioned to Ride the Trend

Established in 1987, Khanna Gems has spent almost four decades specialising in natural astrological and fine coloured stones. As global attention shifts towards rare mineral treasures, the company believes its longstanding expertise positions it strongly within this evolving segment.

Its approach is built on four pillars:

Deep expertise.

Transparency through laboratory certification.

Consumer education on quality, treatment, origin and suitability.

Personalised selection tailored to each customer.

The organisation believes people inspired by celebrity choices ultimately require trusted guidance before making meaningful purchases.

India's Historic Relationship with Precious Stones

India has one of the world's richest traditions, spanning royal treasuries, Mughal ornamentation, temple jewellery and centuries of astrological practice. While coloured mineral treasures are being rediscovered across many Western markets, they have always occupied an important place in Indian culture.

Today's buyer, however, expects this heritage to be supported by transparency, professional retail standards and credible certification. Aaradhya believes this convergence of tradition and institutional trust presents a significant opportunity for specialised Indian gemstone houses.

Building an Institution of Trust

Khanna Gems believes the coloured stone renaissance represents more than a commercial opportunity. It is a chance to professionalise a category that has historically lacked transparency.

"Our objective is larger than participating in a trend," added Aaradhya. "We want to build an institution of trust for the industry—one where customers can explore rare natural treasures with clarity and confidence."

As these exceptional creations gain visibility across celebrity culture and the luxury market, the company intends to strengthen its focus on education, transparency and professionally guided selection. The next era of prestige will be defined by what is rare, authentic and meaningful, making exceptional natural treasures the new language of enduring value.