Lighthouse Learning assumes ownership of Pathways School Gurgaon, renames the institution PSG Clifton International School

Lighthouse Learning has assumed ownership of Pathways Academy Gurgaon, one of India’s most prominent IB academies. As part of this transition, the educational institution has been renamed PSG Clifton International Academy, marking a new chapter in its journey.

The new identity stems from a landmark partnership between Lighthouse Learning and Clifton College, a leading UK educational establishment with a distinguished legacy spanning 164 years. This is the first partnership of the prestigious College outside the UK in its 164-year history.

Building on the institution’s strong academic foundation and established IB ethos, Lighthouse Learning aims to further strengthen its academic ecosystem. Its vision is to develop a distinctive educational environment that combines global best practices with a deep understanding of the Indian education landscape, creating new opportunities for students while preserving the values and strengths that have defined the school.

The three partners — Lighthouse Learning, Clifton College and PSG Clifton International Academy — will work together to promote knowledge exchange, global exposure and academic collaboration. They will also explore new approaches to preparing young people for a rapidly changing world.

These efforts will build on the institution’s existing strengths through curated programmes and overseas collaborations that bring global perspectives, expertise and new opportunities to students.

Mr. Prajodh Rajan, Founder and Group CEO, Lighthouse Learning Group, said, " PSG Clifton International School " has built an exceptional legacy over the years, grounded in a clear belief in putting children at the centre of education. We welcome PSG into our educational family with a deep sense of responsibility towards the community that has built it. At the same time, we believe this is an opportunity to grow further, with greater ambition. The brand new partnership brings together complementary strengths. We are proud to be part of this journey and look forward to building on what has already been achieved. Through this evolution, the institution will continue to strengthen its academic foundation while creating new avenues for students to learn, collaborate and engage with a rapidly changing world.”

Mr. Prashant Jain, Founder of Pathways Academy Gurgaon, said, “Pathways Academy Gurgaon has been a deeply special part of my life for over sixteen years. It has been immensely rewarding to see the institute grow into the institution and community it is today. As I move forward, the establishment needed a team that could carry its vision ahead with the same dedication to academic excellence, holistic development and community values. I was particularly encouraged by the institute’s ethos, which aligns with the values on which the school was founded, and its ambition to build on the strong foundations we have created. I am confident about the academy’s future and immensely grateful to everyone who has been part of this journey.”

Captain Rohit Sen Bajaj, Director of PSG International Academy, said, “Today marks an important moment for us as we begin our next chapter. We do so with immense pride in everything that has brought us here over the past sixteen years. The coming together of Lighthouse Learning and our school is a tremendously exciting partnership. They bring deep experience, strong professional capabilities and a global outlook, while the prestigious College of UK brings 164 years of heritage, academic distinction and a remarkable tradition in education. We are proud that the College’s first presence outside the UK begins with us, and we look forward to building on this milestone while remaining true to the spirit and foundation of our institution.”

Dr. Christopher Stevens, Executive Head of Clifton College Education Group, said, “This is a unique opportunity to collaborate with a leading education group and an outstanding school to enhance existing strengths and look towards an exciting future together. The dynamism and ambition, combined with a blend of tradition and innovation, will underpin the ongoing development of the newly named establishment. The College Education Group will benefit from the global outlook this partnership brings and can learn a great deal from exposure to a different educational ecosystem. Our spirit and values are well aligned, and we share a common commitment to helping young people flourish through the power of child-centred education.”