Lord's Mark Industries Limited (LMIL) has secured a manufacturing licence for its proprietary, radiation-free breast cancer screening technology, making it the second major product to reach the market after its AI-enabled dialysis machine. The milestone strengthens the firm's medtech journey and adds momentum to India's preventive care landscape. With a proposed cost of not more than ₹700 per test, LMIL aims to make early detection affordable and accessible while building a scalable network nationwide. It is the only solution capable of identifying concerns at a very initial stage, and it works effectively on dense tissue too. Positioned as a first-line tool, it delivers results that help guide confirmatory investigations and subsequent treatment decisions.

The LordsMed Breast Cancer Screening Kit uses a wearable system embedded with 28–36 thermal sensors to measure surface temperature patterns and flag variations that may indicate underlying biophysical abnormalities. Offering a non-invasive approach, the kit represents a differentiated addition to the country's medtech ecosystem. LMIL has received licence number MFG/MD/2026/000736 under Form MD-5 of the Medical Devices Rules, 2017, authorising manufacture for sale or distribution of the Class B product.

The development comes amid a growing need to strengthen detection infrastructure. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), India recorded an estimated 237,231 new breast cancer diagnoses in 2024, underlining the importance of wider reach and timely clinical evaluation.

The domestic sector is also witnessing notable transformation. Grand View Research's report, India Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market Size & Outlook, states that the segment generated revenue of USD 179.7 million in 2025 and is projected to touch USD 419.1 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2026 to 2033. The study highlights the increasing role of innovation, precision-led care and advanced diagnostics in shaping the future of disease management. Against this backdrop, LMIL's entry brings sharper focus on affordability and prevention.

The company plans to commence services through its own Lord's Path Labs from January 2027 and establish partnerships with private hospitals, diagnostic laboratories and health institutions for wider deployment. It also intends to explore integration with government schemes to serve women across different socio-economic segments. Pricing under ₹700 per test is designed to reduce cost barriers and encourage greater participation in preventive check-ups.

Commenting on the development, Dr. Sachidanand Upadhyay, Founder, Managing Director and CEO, Lord's Mark Industries Limited, said:

"At Lord's Mark Industries, we believe the true value of healthcare innovation lies in making it available to those who need it most. This disease continues to be a major public health challenge, and improving access to screening is an essential step towards addressing it. Our radiation-free solution reflects our commitment to indigenous innovation with meaningful social impact. By targeting an affordable price point and building partnerships across government programmes, hospitals and diagnostic networks, we aim to take this service to a much larger population. Our vision is to make early detection more accessible, encourage timely intervention and contribute towards a healthier future for women across India."

Following its AI-enabled dialysis machine, the kit marks LMIL's next major offering. It reinforces the company's ambition to build a stronger presence in medical technology while addressing critical gaps in healthcare accessibility.

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