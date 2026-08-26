Lord's Mark Industries Limited and ARKALL Holdings Limited Join Forces for Healthcare Expansion Across 28 Caribbean Countries

Lord’s Mark Industries Limited has entered into a strategic collaboration with ARKALL Holdings Limited, a Caribbean-based partner, to establish and operate pathology laboratories and expand the commercialisation of its medical devices, equipment and healthcare portfolio across all 28 Caribbean countries. This marks Lord’s Mark Industries Limited’s first entry into the region and represents a significant international expansion for the Indian healthcare company, supported by a portfolio of pre-approved products spanning diagnostics, MedTech and healthcare solutions.

The partnership will commence with Trinidad & Tobago and progressively extend across the wider region over the next three years. All investments required for the proposed expansion will be undertaken by ARKALL Holdings Limited, including funding for establishing and scaling laboratory operations and supporting the commercialisation of Lord’s Mark’s portfolio across the region.

Under the proposed collaboration, Lord’s Mark Industries Limited will supply its range of IVD products, including rapid test kits, biochemistry reagents, pathology laboratory products, medical equipment, dialysis machines and related solutions. The Company will also provide technical guidance, product knowledge, training and operational support. ARKALL Holdings Limited will lead commercialisation and market development activities across the agreed territories.

The collaboration is expected to create a scalable platform that combines diagnostic infrastructure with access to medical technology and equipment. The companies will initially undertake market assessment and business planning in Trinidad & Tobago before progressively extending operations into the remaining territories.

Based on the company’s current projections, Lord’s Mark Industries Limited expects to generate approximately US $100 million in export revenue between FY27 and FY31 through the phased rollout. The company’s internal planning assessment estimates an indicative pathology and diagnostics opportunity of approximately US$1.24 billion across the 28 Caribbean markets, with potential business opportunities expected to increase as the laboratory network expands and market penetration develops.

Commenting on the partnership, a Senior Management Representative from ARKALL Holdings Limited said, “The Caribbean presents an important opportunity to strengthen healthcare infrastructure through greater access to quality diagnostics, medical technology and specialised solutions. Our partnership with Lord’s Mark Industries Limited brings together local market capabilities with an expanding portfolio of healthcare technologies. Beginning with Trinidad & Tobago, our objective is to build a scalable network that can progressively serve healthcare needs across all 28 markets.”

Dr. Sachidanand Upadhyay, Managing Director & CEO, Lord’s Mark Industries Limited, said, “Our collaboration with ARKALL Holdings Limited marks an important step in taking Lord’s Mark’s healthcare and MedTech capabilities to a wider international audience. The initiative will allow us to combine our medical technology, pathology and dialysis capabilities with ARKALL’s regional commercial presence. We see this partnership as a long-term platform for expanding our export footprint while contributing to the development of accessible and technology-enabled healthcare infrastructure across the region.”

The collaboration follows a phased expansion model, with penetration expected to build progressively as new laboratories become operational and existing territories mature. Lord’s Mark will also support product registrations and regulatory processes by providing the required technical and product-related documentation for its portfolio.

The companies will undertake the initial assessment and implementation planning in Trinidad & Tobago, following which the broader rollout strategy will be progressively implemented across the Caribbean.

For More Details Visit: Lord’s Mark Industries Limited