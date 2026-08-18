Lord's Mark Industries Outlines Strategic Expansion Across Global Healthcare, Advanced Diagnostics & Oncology; Targets 1,550 Crore Revenue in FY2027

MUMBAI, INDIA - Lord’s Mark Industries Limited, a leading diversified healthcare and technology conglomerate, today announced a series of major strategic and business updates marking a transformative expansion of its global healthcare platform alongside a proposed corporate restructuring of its renewable energy division.

For FY2027, the Company expects consolidated revenue of at least 1,550 crore, representing over 20% growth compared to FY2026, and Profit After Tax (PAT) of at least 178 crore at a margin of 11.4%, reflecting a margin expansion of over 200 basis points. The majority of FY2027 growth will be driven by core operations in in-vitro diagnostics and renewable energy, with further operational momentum expected from FY2028 onward through the commercialization of its sickle cell testing business and medical device platforms, Onco Spectra and TB Truth.

To optimize capital allocation and allow standalone healthcare evaluation, the Board of Directors proposes to demerge its Renewable Energy and LED business into a separate entity, Lords Shakti Power Limited, by March 2027. Lord's Mark Industries will hold 60% in the resulting company, with existing shareholders receiving mirror equity. The demerged energy business will also expand into power transmission through transformer manufacturing.

On healthcare delivery and partnerships, Lord's Mark is entering an exclusive agreement with a leading global manufacturer to bring CAR-T cell therapy to India across five specialized centers, starting with Mumbai and Bangalore by March 2027, significantly lowering treatment costs to widen patient access. Through its new subsidiary, Lords Mark Medicure Limited, the Company is launching an oncology hospital network in tier-2 cities to address critical care shortages, beginning with two pilot 70-bed hospitals in Vapi and Solapur supported by a planned 200 crore debt raise in December 2026. Additionally, the Company plans to establish 50 company-operated dialysis centers across India by March 2027 equipped with its proprietary RENALOS machines to transition toward recurring service revenues.

Expanding its international footprint, the Company incorporated Lords Mark Industries UK Limited—the first Indian company registered under the India-UK Free Trade Agreement—and is establishing Lords Mark Industries Swiss Limited. Both entities will operate captive pathology laboratories supplied entirely from Indian manufacturing facilities while distributing diagnostic supplies across European markets. An application for NHS approval has been submitted. The subsidiary opens a developed-market channel for the Company’s IVD manufacturing base at international price points.

On the innovation front, patient trials have been completed for the OneDNA genomic testing platform following ICMR approval, while the Biomescan Analytics Platform became the first software-as-a-medical-device (SaMD) in India to receive a manufacturing license under the Medical Devices Rules, 2017.

Commenting on the developments, Mr. Sachidanand Upadhyay, Managing Director, Lord's Mark Industries Ltd., stated: "Lord's Mark today stands at the most important inflection point in its history. Over the past decade we have built profitable, scaled businesses in diagnostics and renewable energy, the foundations of which now fund our next chapter. The guidance we have issued reflects the strength of our existing operations, with top-line growth of at least 20% and PAT growth of at least 50%. The subsequent announcements are what we build on top of them: cancer care reaching India's rural districts, advanced CAR-T therapy at affordable prices for Indian patients, and Indian-made diagnostics serving laboratories from the UK to Switzerland. Healthcare in India is moving from scarcity to access, and Lord's Mark intends to be one of the companies that makes that happen."

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