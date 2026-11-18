Mumbai, November 16, 2026: Lord’s Mark Industries ltd. (BSE: 501261) reported consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹82.01 crore during H1 FY27, approximately 1.7 times its entire FY26 earnings of ₹48.59 Cr. Six-month revenue reached ₹718.77 Cr, exceeding last year's annual turnover of ₹684.75 Cr.

Unaudited results approved on November 14 showed EBITDA of ₹131.51 Cr, profit before tax (PBT) of ₹112.54 crore and operating margins of 18.30 percent. Basic earnings per share stood at ₹1.91.

Quarterly Financial Performance

Second-quarter consolidated revenue increased 34 percent sequentially, reaching ₹411.09 Cr.. PAT climbed 47 percent to ₹48.83 crore, while EBITDA margins improved from 17.6 percent to 18.8 percent.

Standalone operations generated ₹655.31 Cr. during April–September, accompanied by net earnings of ₹79.56 Cr.. Consolidated equity strengthened to ₹1,102.31 crore, compared with ₹1,000.13 crore. at March-end.

Consolidated Financial Performance (₹ in crore)

Particulars Q2 FY27 H1 FY27 H1 Margin FY26 (12 Months) Revenue from operations 411.09 718.77 — 684.75 EBITDA 77.36 131.51 18.30% — Profit Before Tax 67.07 112.54 15.66% 67.94 Profit After Tax 48.83 82.01 11.41% 48.59 Basic EPS (₹, not annualised) 1.14 1.91 — 1.14

Standalone Financial Performance (₹ in crore)

Particulars Q2 FY27 H1 FY27 H1 Margin FY26 (12 Months) Revenue from operations 374.94 655.31 — 601.71 EBITDA 73.24 124.29 18.97% — Profit Before Tax 64.72 108.65 16.58% 72.05 Profit After Tax 47.40 79.56 12.14% 52.76 Basic EPS (₹, not annualised) 1.11 1.86 — 1.24

Medical Manufacturing and Diagnostics

The organisation secured 26 additional in-vitro diagnostic manufacturing licences, broadening its authorised product portfolio.

AI-enabled dialysis equipment production has commenced at Bengaluru, with testing underway across specialised centres. Initial overseas shipments are anticipated from December 2026, supported by reported orders covering Britain, America, Africa, Nepal and Bangladesh.

Sickle cell screening solutions await final manufacturing authorisation, with commercial introduction expected in January 2027. Breast cancer detection devices are also scheduled for deployment during that period.

Artificial intelligence-based clinical instruments intended for physicians are planned for February, followed by gut microbiome testing products in December 2027.

International Market Development

American subsidiary Lords Mark Industries Inc. has been established to develop laboratory infrastructure and facilitate diagnostic equipment exports. Commercial sales are targeted from March 2027, subject to FDA clearance.

British operations are scheduled for February, following initial supplies beginning January 2027. Management reports obtaining necessary MHRA approvals covering its proposed portfolio.

Caribbean initiatives involve pathology laboratory partnerships, with shipments anticipated from March 2027.

Advanced Cancer Research and Infrastructure

The proprietary CAR-T cellular therapy programme is progressing through regulatory processes. Final clinical trials are proposed for February 2027, addressing research involving 18 cancer categories. Clinical findings are expected by December, while specialised treatment centres remain targeted for June 2028.

Construction of a third IVD production facility is underway, with commissioning planned before March 2028.

Institutional healthcare currently serves approximately 10,000 customers, including hospitals. Management aims to expand coverage to 25,000 establishments, encompassing diagnostic laboratories.

Subsidiary Lord’s Mark Micro Biotech Limited operates over 70 laboratories and collection centres, targeting approximately 600 locations by March 2028.

Upcoming Business Milestones

Timeline Planned Development December 26 AI dialysis exports to UK, USA, Africa, Nepal and Bangladesh January 27 Sickle cell and breast cancer screening launches; British product sales February 27 UK operations; AI clinical device introductions; proposed CAR-T trials March 27 American sales, subject to FDA clearance; Caribbean exports December 27 Gut microbiome commercial rollout; CAR-T research findings March 28 Third IVD facility commissioning; 25,000 institutional customers targeted June 28 Advanced cellular therapy centres targeted for operations Timelines represent management expectations and remain subject to necessary approvals. Timelines represent management expectations and remain subject to necessary approvals.

Management Outlook

Dr. Sachidanand Upadhyay, Founder, Managing Director and CEO, highlighted manufacturing expansion, technological innovation, institutional partnerships and international distribution as strategic priorities.

According to management, ongoing infrastructure investments, regulatory preparations and product development initiatives are intended to strengthen long-term commercial capabilities.

Forthcoming launches, export commitments and capacity additions will provide measurable indicators of execution.

About Lord’s Mark Industries Limited

Mumbai-headquartered Lord’s Mark Industries Limited operates across medical devices, diagnostics, pathology services, institutional supplies and advanced healthcare technologies. Its consolidated portfolio includes Lords Mark Tech Next Private Limited, Lords Mark Micro Biotech Private Limited, Renalyx Health Systems Private Limited and Lords Green Energy Private Limited.

Website: www.lordsmark.com

Disclaimer: Financial information reflects company-reported figures. Future milestones remain subject to regulatory, operational and commercial uncertainties. Disclaimer: The company Lord’s Mark Industries has issued this press release and it is paid for by them The above release contains certain forward looking statements which could have an impact on the stock price of the listed company. Readers are advised to do adequate independent research or consult a certified financial advisor before making an investment decision. Business Standard does not carry any responsibility or liability for any financial or material loss arising from the direct/indirect use of the information provided in this article : Financial information reflects company-reported figures. Future milestones remain subject to regulatory, operational and commercial uncertainties.

Source: Company-reported unaudited results for September 2026; FY26 figures are audited, post-amalgamation.