Manufacturing Excellence Award in India, ansoim - CXO Lanes Operational Maturity & Excellence Award™ (OMEA)

Manufacturing competitiveness is no longer defined by strategy alone. Execution discipline now separates the leaders from the rest.

Against this backdrop, ansoim, a business transformation consulting firm, has introduce the Operational Maturity & Excellence Award™ (OMEA). It is perhaps, a first-of-its-kind benchmark manufacturing award, designed to evaluate the true process strength of organisations with Money Back Guarantee.

Traditional industry awards rely primarily on self-reported performance indicators. OMEA is different. It applies a structured diagnostic framework that assesses how well systems actually function on the ground across operations, supply chain, sales, quality, people alignment, digital adoption, and governance discipline.

Why a New Manufacturing Award Was Needed?

Over the past decade, organisations have invested heavily in digital tools, automation, and change initiatives. Yet execution effectiveness has not kept pace with strategic ambition.

The result is a familiar paradox. Dashboards appear green. Metrics seem stable. Transformation programmes show progress. But EBITDA leakage continues quietly through inefficiencies, coordination gaps, and behavioural misalignment.

This gap between reported performance and actual execution effectiveness is precisely what OMEA is designed to measure.

A Scientific Approach to Operational Transformation

Our Model is built on a 900-level operational level framework. It was developed through extensive hands-on experience across multiple sectors.

Participating organisations are evaluated across six dimensions: operational process maturity, production governance discipline, supply chain reliability, sales, quality system robustness, digital system effectiveness, and leadership and people alignment.

“Operational Maturity & Excellence Award” does not focus on outcomes. It examines the process & structural capabilities that enable sustained performance. The result is a data-backed maturity scorecard that benchmarks against established world class standards.

What Participating Organisations Receive

Process Benchmarking Score

Participants will receive a quantified gap score across your entire process & system architecture. This is not a subjective assessment. It is a structured, data-backed number that tells you precisely where your organisation stands and where it does not.

Participants will have an objective baseline that your leadership team can align around, act on, and track over time.

Detailed Diagnostic Report

Participants will receive a comprehensive report identifying structural gaps, execution risks, and prioritised opportunities for improvement. This is not a generic benchmarking document. It is specific to your organisation covering operations, supply chain, quality, sales, governance, digital systems, and people alignment.

CEOs who have participated describe it as the clearest picture they have ever had of how their business actually runs.

Media Visibility

Your organisation will be recognised on the CXO Lanes platform and featured across 250+ media channels. This positions you organisation as a verified leader in transformation excellence. In a market where many claim excellence and few can prove it, this recognition sets you apart. It builds credibility with customers, investors, and talent before a single conversation begins.

If you do not find measurable value in our diagnostic report you can claim Money Back, That is how confident we are in what we deliver.

People Alignment & Change Assessment TM

Strategy does not fail in boardrooms. It fails on the floor, in the gap between what leadership decides and what people actually do. As part of the OMEA assessment, participating organisations can also apply for PACA to receive a dedicated evaluation of people alignment and change readiness. This covers how well strategy is understood across organisational layers, whether behavioural change is keeping pace with process change, and where resistance or disengagement is silently costing performance. For most CEOs, this is the section of the report that surprises them most.

Who Should Apply for This Manufacturing Award

This award is designed for manufacturing organisations that are serious about change transformation, investing in transformation, preparing for growth, or seeking an independent view of their true execution capability.

Link: https://www.ansoim.com/organisation-maturity-assessment