MuscleBlaze puts sports nutrition science in the spotlight at VDHM 2026

More than 41,000 runners, including over 10,000 women, took part in the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon (VDHM) 2026 on October 18. While Kenya’s Charles Matata set a new men’s course record of 58:52, the event also brought together thousands of recreational runners and fitness enthusiasts. For sports nutrition brand MuscleBlaze, the occasion was an opportunity to take its science-led approach beyond the gym and into the running community.

At the three-day marathon expo, held from October 15 to 17 at Yashobhoomi in Dwarka, MuscleBlaze set up its Performance Lab, an interactive experience built around the idea of Clinically Proven Sports Nutrition.

Instead of a conventional product showcase, the brand created a laboratory-inspired environment, with promoters in lab coats, gloves and glasses guiding visitors through four experiments. The journey included sample collection, an activity called Zero Gravity, a tasting of Biozyme Iso Zero, designated Experiment 001. Each participant also received a personalised lab report.

The activation put Biozyme Iso Zero , MuscleBlaze’s recently reworked whey isolate - Biozyme Iso Zero, in front of runners preparing for race day. The product delivers 27g of protein per scoop from 100% whey isolate, with zero added sugar and zero artificial sweeteners. It features MB EnzymePro, which the company says has been clinically proven to deliver 50% higher protein absorption than regular whey.

The Performance Lab also gives runners a glimpse into the thinking behind product innovation, including the testing and experimentation involved in developing nutrition products. The idea is to make the process more visible and encourage visitors to look beyond the finished product to the science and decisions behind it.

“At MuscleBlaze, innovation has never been just about launching a new product. It is about understanding what athletes need, testing new ideas and learning from what works as well as what doesn’t. We wanted to bring that process out into the open through the Performance Lab at VDHM 2026, so runners can experience our approach to sports nutrition beyond the pack. The idea is to encourage people to ask questions, understand the science and make more informed choices about their performance and recovery,” said Kaustuv Paliwal, Senior Vice President at Bright LifeCare (parent company of MuscleBlaze).

With running participation continuing to draw people across age groups and fitness levels, events such as VDHM offer sports nutrition brands a way to engage with consumers in the context in which they train and compete. MuscleBlaze’s Performance Lab brought that interaction to life through hands-on activities, placing the runner’s experience alongside the science behind the products.