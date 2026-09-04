New RBI Rules for NRI Holdings: What They Mean for Buying Shares in India

Recent RBI changes are designed to make it simpler for people residing abroad to buy shares of companies traded on domestic stock exchanges. The June 2026 announcement relaxes norms for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs), with the aim of increasing overseas participation in India’s capital markets.

What Has Changed in the RBI Norms for Overseas Investors?

The revised RBI structure introduces three key updates for overseas persons buying shares in companies listed in India:

Higher single-person threshold: A qualifying overseas person can now acquire up to 10% of a company’s paid-up equity capital, compared with the earlier 5%, without registering as a Foreign Portfolio Investor (FPI).

A qualifying overseas person can now acquire up to 10% of a company’s paid-up equity capital, compared with the earlier 5%, without registering as a Foreign Portfolio Investor (FPI). Expanded combined ceiling: The total holding of all qualifying Person Resident Outside India (PROIs) can now reach 24% of paid-up equity capital, compared with 10% earlier.

The total holding of all qualifying Person Resident Outside India (PROIs) can now reach 24% of paid-up equity capital, compared with 10% earlier. Broader coverage: A facility earlier limited to NRIs and OCIs now extends to qualifying PROIs, subject to prescribed conditions.

Who Can Invest Under the Revised Framework?

The updated route applies to qualifying overseas persons seeking direct exposure to companies traded on Indian exchanges, subject to account, documentation, ownership and sector-specific conditions.

NRIs

They can use the higher thresholds to take larger direct positions in qualifying exchange-traded companies within the prescribed RBI route. For example, an NRI planning long-term exposure to a listed company may now be able to take a larger stake within the updated threshold.

OCIs

OCIs may also benefit from the expanded route by participating more flexibly in domestic equities, provided applicable conditions are met. For example, an OCI interested in domestic equities may benefit from wider access without necessarily using the FPI route.

Other Individual PROIs

A notable update is that the facility now covers a wider set of PROIs, allowing more overseas residents to participate subject to the applicable norms. For example, a qualifying PROI who was earlier outside this facility may now be able to participate, subject to the prescribed conditions.

What Do the Higher Thresholds Mean for NRIs Buying Shares in India?

The revised thresholds may offer NRIs more flexibility in equity exposure, but decisions should still reflect portfolio goals, risk appetite and applicable regulations.

Larger holding capacity: NRIs can potentially own a bigger stake in a qualifying exchange-traded company under the updated thresholds.

NRIs can potentially own a bigger stake in a qualifying exchange-traded company under the updated thresholds. Greater portfolio flexibility: The higher ceiling may help those with long-term India exposure build larger positions in businesses they understand.

The higher ceiling may help those with long-term India exposure build larger positions in businesses they understand. Broader market participation: The updated norms could attract more overseas residents to domestic equities and support market depth.

This added flexibility may also support HNI wealth strategies , especially where portfolios maintain meaningful exposure to domestic equities.

Is SEBI Registration Required for NRIs Buying Indian Shares?

Generally, NRIs and OCIs purchasing qualifying shares under the prescribed RBI route do not need FPI registration with SEBI. The latest change expands this simpler access route to qualifying PROIs, while the FPI structure may still apply where holdings exceed permitted thresholds or broader access is required.

What Should NRIs Know Before Buying Stocks in India?

NRIs should understand the banking, regulatory and tax requirements linked to market participation in India. Depending on the transaction type, suitable account structures may include NRE PIS, NRO PIS or NRO Non-PIS accounts.

They should also consider:

Foreign ownership caps: Certain companies and sectors may have additional restrictions.

Certain companies and sectors may have additional restrictions. Taxation: Dividends and capital gains may attract tax in India, along with possible obligations in the country of residence.

Dividends and capital gains may attract tax in India, along with possible obligations in the country of residence. Currency risk: INR exchange-rate movements can affect returns when converted into the investor’s home currency.

INR exchange-rate movements can affect returns when converted into the investor’s home currency. Repatriation: Investors should understand the norms for transferring sale proceeds outside the country.

Investors should understand the norms for transferring sale proceeds outside the country. Diversification: Higher permissible thresholds do not remove the risks of concentrated equity exposure.

Conclusion

The new RBI norms give NRIs and OCIs greater room to participate in exchange-traded companies, while extending the facility to other PROIs. For mutual fund investment by NRI, the change can make direct equity participation more accessible. However, decisions should still account for taxation, repatriation, currency risk, account requirements, diversification and company- or sector-specific restrictions.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment, tax or legal advice. Please consult a qualified professional before making investment decisions.