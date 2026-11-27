As the saree finds new buyers online, Mumbai-based marketplace Mirraw is balancing traditional craftsmanship with modern demand, keeping regional weaves visible and accessible while giving today's customer the convenience, price range and choice she expects.

In Kanchipuram, a single silk saree can still take a weaver weeks to complete. The body and border are often woven separately and interlocked by hand, and traditional zari is made with silver and gold. Hundreds or even thousands of kilometres away, the woman who will eventually wear it is scrolling through options on her phone, comparing colours, prices and delivery dates. Bridging those two worlds is one of the biggest challenges facing India's saree industry, and it is the space Mirraw, the ethnic wear marketplace founded in Mumbai in 2011, has chosen to work in.

An industry built on hands

The saree sits at the centre of one of India's largest craft economies. The Fourth All India Handloom Census (2019-20) recorded around 35.22 lakh handloom weavers and allied workers, with women making up more than 72% of the workforce. Nearly nine in ten handlooms are located in rural India.

For many of these weavers, the market has changed faster than the loom. Buyers increasingly discover and purchase online, expect a wide choice of colours and price points, and want products that suit both a wedding and a working week. Power looms and synthetic blends can meet that demand quickly and at lower cost. The challenge for the handloom sector is reaching the same buyer without losing what makes its work distinct.

Kanchipuram as a case in point

Mirraw's Kanchipuram collection shows how a marketplace can serve both ends of that spectrum. The platform currently lists more than 800 designs under itsKanchipuramcategory. At one end are pure zari Kanjivaram silks carrying the Silk Mark, the government-backed label for genuine silk. At the other are silk blend and art silk versions that recreate the classic temple borders, checks and contrast pallus at a more accessible price. Motifs range from traditional peacocks, parrots and mythological scenes to modern abstract patterns.

Rather than blurring the two, Mirraw's category page explains the difference between handloom and machine-loom, and outlines how buyers can check for the Silk Mark label, the weave and finish, and the zari.

"A Kanchipuram silk saree is not just a product. It represents weeks of a weaver's skill," says Shailesh Jain, Founder, Mirraw. "Our role is to make sure that work is presented honestly, so a customer knows exactly what she is buying and why it is valued the way it is."

Taking regional weaves to a wider market

Kanchipuram is only one part of the picture. Mirraw organises its range by roots as well as fabric, with dedicated collections for Banarasi, Paithani, Patola, Ikat, Bandhani and Bengali weaves, alongside a separate handloom category. For craft clusters that may not have the resources to build their own digital storefronts, this kind of visibility matters.

The platform hosts over 365 designers who champion handmade work, giving smaller studios and regional sellers access to buyers across India and in markets such as the USA, UK, Canada and Australia. For the Indian diaspora in particular, a Paithani or Patola pattern may be difficult to find locally, and online discovery can open a new route to demand.

Meeting the modern buyer halfway

Tradition alone does not close a sale, and Mirraw's approach reflects that. Pre-stitched dresses cater to younger buyers and first-time wearers. Cocktail and fusion clothes suit evening events. For international customers, Mirraw offers custom blouse stitching based on measurements submitted online, removing one of the biggest practical barriers for a customer buying from abroad. Readymade blouses and petticoats are also sold alongside, so a saree can be worn soon after it arrives. Ready-to-ship options and video shopping are designed to make the purchase feel quicker and more personal.

"The saree has survived for centuries because it adapts," Jain says. "When we make it easier to buy, style and wear, we are not diluting the craft. We are giving it more reasons to stay in a woman's wardrobe."

The road ahead

The tension between craft and convenience is unlikely to disappear. Handloom production is likely to remain slower and costlier than machine-made alternatives, and buyers will continue to weigh price against provenance. What platforms like Mirraw can do is make that choice transparent and keep authentic weaves within reach of a wider audience.

For an industry that supports lakhs of livelihoods, staying visible to the next generation of buyers may be as important as preserving the techniques themselves.