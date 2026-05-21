Pallavi Gurjar Honoured with Best Debut Producer Award at Cine Dreams International Film Festival

New Delhi [India], May 18: The prestigious Cine Dreams International Film Festival (cinedreamsiff.com) honoured acclaimed producer Pallavi Gurjar with the coveted Best Debut Producer Award for the critically appreciated cinema Match Fixing at its grand Awards Ceremony held at PVR Lido on May 14, 2026.

The honour celebrates Pallavi Gurjar’s remarkable entry into the world of cinema through Match Fixing, a movie that has captivated audiences and critics alike with its compelling narrative, socially relevant theme, and emotionally resonant storytelling. Widely praised for its realistic portrayal, gripping screenplay, nuanced performances, and impactful execution, the movie has emerged as a significant cinematic achievement in contemporary Indian cinema.

With Match Fixing, Pallavi Gurjar has demonstrated an exceptional understanding of meaningful storytelling and cinematic vision, successfully bringing to the screen a narrative that not only entertains but also provokes thought and conversation. The film’s growing acclaim across audiences and cinema circles reflects its powerful subject matter and artistic depth.

Expressing her gratitude on receiving the honour, Pallavi Gurjar said:

“Receiving the Best Debut Producer Award at the Cine Dreams International Film Festival is truly an unforgettable and emotional moment for me. Match Fixing was born out of immense passion, belief, and dedication, and this recognition belongs to every member of our cast and crew who poured their heart into bringing this story alive. I sincerely thank the festival jury for acknowledging our work and the audiences for embracing the film with so much love and appreciation.”

She further shared that the journey of producing Match Fixing was both challenging and deeply fulfilling, as the entire team remained committed to creating cinema that leaves a lasting impact and connects with viewers across generations and backgrounds.

The Cine Dreams International Film Festival, while announcing the honour, stated:

“We are delighted to present the Best Debut Producer Award to Pallavi Gurjar for Match Fixing. The film stood out for its compelling storytelling, strong production quality, and meaningful cinematic expression. It reflects the passion and vision of a promising producer, and we congratulate the entire team on this remarkable achievement. We eagerly look forward to witnessing more exceptional work in the future.”

The Cine Dreams International Film Festival is renowned for celebrating cinematic excellence and providing an international platform to independent filmmakers, emerging talent, and visionary storytellers from across the globe. The festival showcases outstanding movies across diverse genres while encouraging fresh perspectives and innovative narratives in the evolving world of entertainment.

This prestigious recognition marks a significant milestone in Pallavi Gurjar’s cinematic journey and further reinforces Match Fixing’s growing reputation within the international cinema fraternity as a powerful and noteworthy contribution to contemporary cinema.