Festive holidays and extended weekends often inspire families to explore new destinations, visit relatives or enjoy a much-needed getaway. While planning routes and accommodation usually takes priority, ensuring automobile readiness and adequate motor insurance protection deserves equal consideration.

Extended journeys expose automobiles to varying terrain, unpredictable weather and prolonged operating hours. A thorough inspection before departure, combined with suitable financial safeguards, can help travellers minimise disruptions and respond effectively to unexpected situations. For cars normally used on short daily commutes, a longer outing may reveal maintenance issues that are less noticeable in routine use. Addressing warning signs before leaving can help prevent avoidable interruptions.

Inspect Essential Mechanical Components

A pre-departure assessment should cover tyres, brakes, batteries and fluid levels. Worn treads, incorrect inflation or visible damage may compromise stability and handling. Examine every tyre, including the spare, and maintain manufacturer-recommended pressure.

Unusual braking noises, vibrations or delayed responses warrant professional attention. Battery performance also requires assessment, especially for automobiles used infrequently. Inspect engine oil, coolant and brake fluid to identify potential maintenance concerns.

Functional headlights, indicators, taillights and windscreen wipers are particularly important when navigating fog, rainfall or poorly illuminated highways. These checks matter especially for early departures and late-night arrivals, when reduced visibility can make an unfamiliar stretch more demanding.

Review Documentation and Insurance Protection

Before departure, confirm that essential paperwork, including a driving licence, Registration Certificate (RC), Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate and active motor policy, remains valid. Digital records may also be accessed through DigiLocker and mParivahan.

Beyond checking validity, motorists should understand their Insured Declared Value (IDV), deductibles, No Claim Bonus (NCB) and exclusions. Third-party liability protection is mandatory in India, whereas comprehensive plans additionally cover specified damage to the insured automobile, subject to contractual conditions. It is also advisable to keep the insurer's helpline number handy and understand the claims reporting process, particularly when travelling far from home.

Optional benefits such as zero depreciation, engine protection, return to invoice and roadside assistance deserve consideration according to individual requirements. Each serves a different purpose, depending on the type of protection or support required. Vehicle age and usage should guide the choice of add-ons rather than assuming every option is necessary. A policy review before departure offers time to identify gaps and clarify conditions.

Abhitosh Pandey, Digital Head, Zurich Kotak General Insurance, emphasised that servicing alone does not guarantee complete preparedness. According to him, understanding inclusions, limitations and claim procedures beforehand enables customers to make informed decisions. He highlighted the practical value of roadside support when unexpected mechanical problems arise during extended journeys.

Anticipate Changing Highway Conditions

Holiday congestion, diversions and adverse weather can affect even familiar routes. Travellers should examine traffic advisories, identify alternative roads and allow sufficient time for delays. Weather forecasts deserve particular attention when passing through areas prone to heavy rainfall, fog or landslides. Check road closures as well as diversions before committing to a route.

Navigation applications can help locate fuel stations, rest areas and nearby facilities. Avoid flooded stretches where water depth and underlying hazards remain uncertain.

An emergency kit containing first-aid supplies, a torch, reflective warning triangle, portable charger and basic tools can provide useful support during minor disruptions.

Prioritise Driver Alertness and Passenger Well-being

Mechanical reliability cannot compensate for exhaustion or unsafe behaviour. Adequate sleep, periodic breaks and realistic schedules are crucial for maintaining concentration throughout extended drives. Drivers should avoid beginning a trip when unwell or already tired. If fatigue sets in, stopping safely is preferable to trying to complete the next stretch without rest.

Occupants should wear seat belts regardless of seating position. Maintaining appropriate following distances, observing speed restrictions and avoiding mobile phone distractions are equally important. Operating an automobile under the influence of intoxicants must be strictly avoided.

Amit Chhabra, CBO, Policybazaar, noted that selecting suitable insurance requires more than comparing premiums. He advised customers to assess protection according to automobile age, usage patterns and anticipated journeys.

Chhabra also stressed understanding differences between third-party and comprehensive plans, reviewing deductibles and exclusions, and evaluating optional benefits. Familiarity with claim reporting, emergency assistance and available support mechanisms can help policyholders manage incidents more confidently, particularly when travelling far from home.

Preparation Makes Every Journey More Reassuring

A successful holiday drive depends on more than reaching the destination. Mechanical checks, appropriate financial safeguards, weather awareness and responsible driving collectively contribute to safer travel.

Although unforeseen circumstances cannot always be prevented, thoughtful preparation can reduce avoidable difficulties and allow families to concentrate on enjoying their time together.