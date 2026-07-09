Real Estate Veteran Vineet Nanda Bows Out of Corporate Role, Not the Industry

New Delhi [India], July 8:Vineet Nanda, a veteran sales leader in India's real estate industry, has concluded his corporate career after nearly 40 years, most recently at BPTP Ltd. Nanda is stepping away from corporate life, not from the industry. He plans to channel his experience into community-focused work in his next chapter.

Nanda began his career at age 21 in the auto component industry, where he spent 15 years before moving into real estate. Over the following decades, he held senior leadership roles at several of India's most prominent developers, including Omaxe Ltd., Central Park, M3M, and Krisumi Corporation, a joint venture with Sumitomo Corporation of Japan. His final corporate role was at BPTP Ltd.

During his tenure at Krisumi, Sumitomo Corporation extended his retirement age from 62 to 67 in recognition of his significant contributions. Apart from the many prestigious accolades he has received throughout his career, Mr. Nanda was recently honoured with the Excellence in Luxury Real Estate Strategy award at the ET NOW Realty Conclave & Awards 2026 and the ET Industry North Leaders 2026 Award for Excellence in Luxury Real Estate.

Over the course of his career, Nanda contributed to more than US$6 billion in residential real estate sales. He built and led a nationwide network of over 40,000 channel partners and associates, through which he served more than 25,000 customers.

He is also recognised as among the highest individual income tax-paying professionals in India's real estate industry, a distinction he attributes to the scale of opportunity the sector gave him over the years.

"Success is never a destination. It is a responsibility that demands humility, gratitude, and compassion,"Nanda said."I remain deeply grateful to the more than 600 professionals I have had the privilege of working with over four decades. Watching many of them grow into outstanding leaders has been one of the greatest rewards of my life."

Nanda's exit from corporate life marks the close of one chapter, not a full retirement. He describes the transition as a new innings: a shift from corporate targets to giving back. He plans to remain engaged with this industry and to contribute to the community in a new capacity.