Republic of Zoofari Brings Ayodhya to Life with Its Annual Diwali Gala 2026, Celebrating Childhood Nostalgia, Indian Heritage and Craftsmanship

New Delhi, November 2, 2026: Republic of Zoofari, a CSR initiative by the Sonalika Group, concluded its Annual Diwali Gala 2026, held from October 23 to 25 at Dera Mandi, Delhi. Inspired by the timeless charm of Ayodhya, the occasion brought together Indian traditions, craftsmanship, storytelling, and family experiences.

This year’s theme revolved around a simple yet powerful emotion: reliving childhood through our children’s eyes. From festive bazaars to stories from the Ramayana, every element reconnected families with the traditions that make the festive season special.

An Ayodhya-Inspired Celebration That Brought Traditions to Life

The gala transported visitors into a beautifully reimagined world inspired by Ayodhya, where traditional Indian aesthetics met contemporary design. Festive installations, little shops, and artisanal displays recreated the warmth of an old-world of festival of lights.

A Ramayana-inspired parade introduced familiar stories and characters to life, allowing children to engage with India’s cultural heritage through storytelling and imagination. For parents and grandparents, it offered an opportunity to revisit childhood memories and introduce the next generation to the cultural practices they grew up celebrating.

Bringing the Sacred Spirit of Varanasi to Zoofari

Adding a spiritual dimension to the event was a special Ganga Aarti conducted by pandits who travelled from Varanasi. Inspired by the sacred traditions of its ghats, the ceremony brought together the glow of diyas, rhythmic chants, and one of India’s most cherished rituals, offering families a moment of reflection and devotion.

Celebrating the Hands That Keep Indian Craftsmanship Alive

At the heart of this year’s Diwali Gala was a thoughtfully curated artisan marketplace celebrating handmade traditions and the people who preserve them. Traditional flower sellers, chai walas, ittar makers, paper artists, and bangle artisans brought the charm of India’s neighbourhood bazaars to life.

The initiative also reinforced the initiative’s commitment to creating opportunities for artisans and local communities. It engages women and men from neighbouring villages in skill-development opportunities, including embroidery training, to nurture craftsmanship and support sustainable livelihoods.

Table No. 17: A Platform for the Next Generation of Women Entrepreneurs

Table No. 17 showcased young women founders and emerging homegrown labels, giving women-led brands an opportunity to present their creations, share their journeys and connect with visitors.

Speaking about the thought behind this year’s celebration, Akanksha Mittal, Founder, Republic of Zoofari and Director – CSR, Sonalika Group, shared:

“For us, Diwali has always been about more than festivities. We wanted to recreate the magic of the celebrations we grew up with, while giving them a deeper purpose. By bringing traditional artisans and young women founders together, we wanted to create a space where India's heritage is celebrated, emerging talent is encouraged, and meaningful opportunities are created. If our children leave with beautiful memories and a greater appreciation for the people and traditions behind them, that's what makes this occasion truly special.”

A Celebration of Food, Discovery and Togetherness

Adding to the festive experience was a curated selection of brands, including Olly Olly, 4700 BC, Ledor, Minus 30 and La Tarte, bringing culinary discoveries and creative offerings to the festive occasion.

More Than a Celebration: Creating Memories Across Generations

What made Republic of the organisation’s Annual Diwali Gala distinctive was not simply its Ayodhya-inspired setting, but the emotion behind the experience.

A child discovering the fragrance of traditional ittar, a mother revisiting memories of choosing bangles during festive season, or a family watching the Ramayana come alive together — these were the moments that captured the spirit of the celebration.

The gala brought to life the idea that cultural practices are not merely inherited; they are experienced, rediscovered, and passed on through moments shared with those we love.

Because sometimes, the most beautiful way to revisit our childhood is to experience it all over again through our children’s eyes.

About Republic of Zoofari

Republic of Zoofari is an experiential family destination and CSR initiative by the Sonalika Group, dedicated to bringing together nature, culture, community and meaningful family experiences.

Through immersive events, educational initiatives, artisan collaborations and community skill-development programmes, The initiative creates opportunities for families to connect, children to discover and traditional craftsmanship to thrive.

A CSR Initiative by Sonalika Group