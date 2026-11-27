Imagine your uncle is admitted to a private hospital with a chest infection and stays for four days. The bill comes to 1.4 lakh. Without insurance, the family pays from his retirement savings. Experiences like this may explain why more Indian households are considering medical protection. But what is driving hospital expenses upwards, who bears the burden, and how can a suitable plan help?

Why Are Hospital Bills in India Rising So Quickly?

Medical costs have been increasing faster than general prices. Industry estimates put the annual rise at around 11% to 13% in recent years, well above overall inflation.

Several factors contribute to this trend:

Advanced tests, medicines and surgical procedures often cost more than older alternatives

Growing cases of diabetes, heart disease and other long-term conditions

Greater reliance on private hospitals, where treatment can cost several times more than in government facilities

Shortages of doctors, nurses and well-equipped medical centres in many parts of the country

Your uncle's admission illustrates the impact of private hospital charges.

Who Pays When Someone in Your Family Is Admitted?

For many Indian households, the answer is the family itself. Bills are often settled using savings or monthly income.

The government's National Health Accounts, released in 2026, show that people paid more than 40% of the country's total medical bills themselves in 2022-23, without insurance or government reimbursement.

A 2025 government survey also examined admission bills. On average, families paid around 34,000 per hospital stay, combining figures from public and private facilities.

Using savings for treatment can disrupt plans for a child's education, a home purchase or retirement. Where funds fall short, some households may have to borrow.

Are More Indians Turning to Medical Insurance?

The numbers suggest that they are. The same 2025 survey found that the share of people with some form of protection had more than doubled since 2017-18. Government schemes accounted for much of this growth, while private plans also represent a growing share of the country's spending.

Tax changes have also reduced the cost of buying a plan. Since 22 September 2025, individual medical policies, including family floaters, have been exempt from GST. Under the old tax regime, premiums may also reduce taxable income, subject to statutory limits.

What Does a Plan Actually Pay For?

health insurance plan pays eligible treatment costs up to its sum insured, which is the maximum amount available during a policy year. Depending on the terms, benefits may include:

Room, nursing and ICU charges during admission

Doctors' fees, diagnostic tests, medicines and surgery

Eligible expenses incurred before admission and after discharge

Day-care procedures, such as cataract surgery, that do not require a 24-hour stay

A newly purchased plan does not cover every expense immediately. Except for accidents, claims during the first 30 days are generally excluded. Pre-existing conditions may have a waiting period of up to 36 months.

How Much Cover Keeps Pace With Rising Bills?

The suitable sum insured depends on your city, age and preferred hospitals. Allow for future treatment expenses rather than looking only at today's prices.

For instance, Ravi, aged 35, buys a ₹5 lakh plan with a cumulative bonus of 10% for each claim-free year, capped at 50%. After five claim-free years, his available amount rises to 7.5 lakh without an additional premium. But if medical costs increase by 12% annually, a procedure costing 2 lakh in the first year could cost about 3.5 lakh five years later.

Check room-rent limits, co-payments, treatment sub-limits and restoration benefits too. These features can affect the amount paid at claim time. Bonus conditions differ between products, so read the wording carefully.

Can One Plan Protect Your Whole Family?

Yes. A family floater includes you, your spouse and children under one shared sum insured. It may cost less than buying separate plans with the same amount for each person. However, a large claim by one member leaves less of the shared amount for others during that year.

Premiums generally depend on the oldest insured member's age. Some households therefore choose separate arrangements for parents above 60.

Balancing Rising Expenses With the Cost of Protection

As hospital charges increase, choosing an adequate level of protection becomes more important. Before buying, compare typical admission expenses in your city, nearby network hospitals, exclusions, limits and premiums. This can help you select a plan that is better suited to your family's likely medical needs.