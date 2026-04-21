Sā - The House of Shubhashish Enters Luxury Segment with ₹500 Cr Malviya Nagar Project

Sā – The House of Shubhashish signs development agreement for premium project at iconic Malviya Nagar in Jaipur

Jaipur: Sā – The House of Shubhashish has signed a development agreement (DA) for a premium residential project in Malviya Nagar, as the company steps up its presence in the luxury housing segment.

The project is estimated to have a revenue potential of around ₹500 crore and is expected to be launched in Q3 of the current financial year, subject to regulatory approvals.

With this development, the company is formally entering the premium and luxury segment in Jaipur, aligning with its broader expansion strategy across key urban markets.

Sā – The House of Shubhashish is part of JK Jajoo Ventures, which has interests in real estate development across Mumbai, Indore, Jaipur and Prayagraj, along with airport ground handling operations at 17 airports across India.

Commenting on the development, Mohit Jajoo, Executive Director & CEO, said Malviya Nagar is emerging as a defining location for the city.

“Every city has a downtown that becomes its center of gravity. We believe Malviya Nagar is evolving into the new downtown of Jaipur. With this project, we are entering the premium segment with a clear focus on creating a differentiated, design-led offering. The project is planned for launch in Q3 this year, subject to approvals,” he said.

J.K. Jajoo, Founder & Chairman, JK Jajoo Ventures, said the group is focused on creating enduring developments.

“Our endeavour is to create landmark developments that stand out for their quality and thoughtfulness. As we enter the luxury segment, our focus remains on delivering a one-of-a-kind living experience with a strong emphasis on customer delight,” he said.