Safegold's latest Ad Film has celebrity Amol Parashar pitching his family's old gold in a living-room 'Shark Tank'

SafeGold’s new digital film borrows the language of startup pitches to raise a question most Indian households never ask of their jewellery: what is it actually earning?

Every Indian household has a version of the pitch meeting. It happens at the dinner table, someone proposes a plan, everyone else interrogates it, and eventually someone with authority says, “Deal pakki.” SafeGold’s latest digital film stages that meeting in full, with TVF Tripling actor Amol Parashar as the founder and his father, mother and wife as the investors.

The product on the table is a velvet box of wedding jewellery. The quirky DVC works because the debate around what to do with existing gold lying in the house is real for millions of families. Gold is the single largest asset many Indian households own, and most of it sits in lockers and almirahs, gaining or losing with the price but otherwise producing nothing.

An asset worth trillions, sitting still

Estimates of Indian household gold vary widely because much of it is unrecorded. The World Gold Council has long placed the figure at around 25,000 tonnes. A Morgan Stanley analysis put India’s cumulative holdings at roughly 34,600 tonnes as of June 20 25. Indian households hold an estimated $5 trillion worth of gold as of January 2026, according to a Kotak Institutional Equities report , which has only enlarged the value locked up in jewellery that is rarely worn and almost never put to work.

Policymakers have tried to mobilise this gold before, most visibly through the Gold Monetisation Scheme, with limited uptake from households. The obstacle has rarely been awareness alone. It is also restricted by families’ apprehension about the security of the leased gold, trust in the party and most importantly, complexity of the process - the challenges which Safegold is solving with its product

How gold leasing works

Gold leasing is an established practice in the bullion trade. Jewellers and manufacturers borrow physical gold for working inventory and pay a lease rate for it, usually in gold. What has been missing is a simple route for households to participate with the jewellery they already own.

Under SafeGold’s Old Gold Leasing scheme , customers take jewellery, coins, bars or broken pieces of 14 karat gold and above to a partner store - BlueStone, currently live in seven cities: Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Pune. The items are weighed, purity-tested, melted and credited to the customer’s SafeGold account as 24-karat gold, 99.99% digital gold , which is then leased to KYC-verified, creditworthy partners and earns up to 4% a year, added monthly and paid in grams of gold rather than cash. At that rate, 100 grams leased for a year would become 104 grams.

There is a six-month minimum lock-in. At maturity, customers can renew the lease, take delivery as 24-karat, 99.99% pure gold coins or bars, or sell at live market rates. Because returns accrue in gold, the holding continues to move with the gold price, which is the point the wife’s question in the film is getting at.

“Indian families are some of the most disciplined gold savers in the world, but that savings has been sitting still. We wanted to talk about it the way families do, at home, with some teasing, and with Maa asking the hard question. Leasing lets people keep their gold as gold and still earn on it every month.”

— Gaurav Mathur, Founder @ Safegold

The film is the second in SafeGold’s campaign on idle household gold. The first, a parody of the saas-bahu daily soap starring Sheeba Chadha and Bhumika Gurung , recorded 5 M illion+ views on the Internet. The new film follows the same approach: familiar Indian formats, recognisable family dynamics, and a financial message delivered as a punchline rather than a pitch.

About SafeGold

SafeGold is a digital gold platform that allows customers to buy, save, sell and lease gold, with every gram backed by physical gold held in secure vaults, verified by independent trustees. Customers can take delivery of their holdings as 24-karat coins and bars, or redeem it as gold jewellery at trusted jewellers such as Tanishq, Kalyan, Malabar etc.