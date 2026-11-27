Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 26: PayRupik, a product of Sayyam Investments Private Limited, extended relief support to flood-affected communities in Sibsagar, Assam, reaching families across SantakBogdai Gaon and SantakBalimiri Gaon (Miri Gaon) with essential ration kits and supporting students at Santak High School with stationery kits. The initiative reflects the company’s commitment to standing alongside the society during times of adversity and advancing a broader vision of financial stability that extends beyond access to credit.

PayRupik is the flagship digital lending platform of Sayyam Investments Private Limited, built to make access to finance solutions simpler, more accessible, and technology-driven. Rooted in responsible lending, transparency, and customer-centricity, the organisation seeks to support people across diverse segments of society and contribute to stronger monetary health.

Standing With Assam When It Matters Most

The floods in Assam disrupted homes, livelihoods, education, and everyday life across affected communities. Recognising the immediate needs created by the crisis, PayRupikextended support to families inSantakBogdai Gaon andSantakBalimiri Gaon, providing ration kits to help meet essential household requirements during the recovery period.

The initiative also focused on supporting children whose education had been disrupted. Stationery kits were distributed to students at Santak High School, helping them return to learning with essential educational resources.

Beyond on-ground relief, the team also introduced measures to support customers navigating the monetary impact of the floods. All direct collection calls across Assam were suspended from August 2026 and continue to remain paused, providing affected borrowers with greater space during the recovery period.

Affected customers were also provided extended repayment timelines, offering additional flexibility to resume repayments as their circumstances stabilised. In addition, overdue and late payment fees were waived for eligible customers during the relief period.

The company also adopted a considerate approach towards CIC reporting for affected customers, taking the exceptional circumstances arising from the floods into account as part of its broader customer-support measures.

Together, these measures represent a response that goes beyond immediate relief to recognise the human and commercial realities of communities affected by a crisis.

Building Financial Progress With Purpose

For PayRupik, financial well-being is closely connected to the overall well-being of the people and communities it serves. As the company continues to expand access to finance solutions, it remains equally focused on building an organisation where responsibility, empathy, inclusion, and customer well-being remain central to its growth.

“At Sayyam Investments, our purpose goes beyond finance services. We believe meaningful progress is created when businesses stand with people not only in moments of opportunity, but also in moments of adversity. Our support for Assam reflects our commitment to empowering communities, supporting every segment of society, and contributing towards better monetary well-being for all.” mentioned the spokesperson.

About The Company

PayRupik is the flagship digital lending platform focused on making finance solutions more accessible through technology-led and customer-centric lending experiences.

With a commitment to responsible lending, transparency, innovation, and customer trust, The company aims to simplify access to credit while supporting the evolving money needs of consumers across India.

As the brand continues to grow, PayRupik remains focused on building a more inclusive finance ecosystem where technology enables access and responsible finance contributes to meaningful financial well-being.

For details, please visit:

Official Website: https://www.payrupikloan.in/

Sayyam Investments: https://sayyaminvestments.in/