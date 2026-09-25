Simpolo Unveils Perspective '26, Expands Surface Portfolio, Manufacturing Footprint, and Enters Faucets to Complete Bathware Solutions

Morbi (Gujarat) [India], September 24: Simpolo Vitrified Private Limited has unveiled its latest surface collection under Perspective ’26 – Expanding Horizons, combining product innovation with high-capacity operations and advanced technology. This year’s initiative was conducted across Rajkot and Tirupati, bringing together more than 1,000 trade partners and architects and providing them direct exposure to the company’s newly established facilities at Maliya, Gujarat, and Naidupeta, Andhra Pradesh.

In Tirupati, around 250 trade partners and 200 architects from across South India attended the product launch, followed by a visit to the Naidupeta plant. In Rajkot, approximately 600 trade partners from across India and 200 architects participated, followed by a visit to the Maliya facility. The two-location format was aimed at deepening market engagement and strengthening the trade and architectural ecosystem.

The Perspective ’26 range includes Impero-2.0, Ricco-3.0, Impatto-2.0, Marmorica-2.0, Parquet and In & Out. The collections introduce new marble, stone, metal, fabric and wood-inspired aesthetics, including Chevron, Herringbone and Inlay Decor formats, while In & Out addresses the growing demand for seamless indoor-outdoor applications.

The new range is supported by expanded manufacturing capabilities. Maliya, backed by an investment of ₹770 crores, features two SACMI Continua+ PCR 2180 presses, with a capacity of 45,000 sq. m. per day in Phase 1; an automated packing capacity of 43,000 sq. m. per day, India’s first S-module Continuous Modular Milling System with a capacity of 1,200 MT per day, and a 4,350-mm S-Layer Horizontal Dryer. The facility also incorporates digital printing, robotic handling, Industry 4.0 systems, R&D and quality laboratories, wastewater recycling and waste-heat recovery.

At Naidupeta, developed with an investment of ₹380 crores, the spray dryer and five-module continuous ball milling system each support capacities of up to 1,200 MT per day. The plant has a manufacturing capacity of 25,000 sq. m. per day in Phase 1. It also features a Digital Twin platform for real-time monitoring of operations, equipment and energy consumption, alongside a SACMI Continua+ press, India’s first and widest 5-layer horizontal dryer, a 2,950-mm-wide, 296-metre-long roller kiln and a polishing line with 74 polishing heads and 36 nano heads. Automated packing capacity is 22,000 sq. m. per day.

Sustainability measures include a 4 MW rooftop solar plant, wastewater recycling, rainwater harvesting and electric material handling at the Andhra Pradesh facility, alongside 100% wastewater recycling and waste-heat recovery at Maliya.

With three decades of expertise in sanitary ware, the company now expands into faucets, completing its bathware offering and providing architects and dealers a comprehensive solution under one roof. The new range features smart rimless WCs with 360° silent flushing, easy-clean designs and ISI-certified specifications. The faucet range spans seven globally inspired ranges—Nile, Tagus, Aube, Loir, Alta, Ivalo and Laxa—with globally sourced components and three premium finishes: Rose Gold, Gunmetal and Chrome. Water-saving cartridges further support everyday water efficiency.

Mr. Jitendra Aghara, Chairman & Managing Director, Simpolo Vitrified Private Limited, said: “Perspective ’26 is an important milestone in our evolution. We are building an ecosystem where design, technology and manufacturing work together to deliver greater possibilities at scale. Taking the programme to two strategic markets and bringing partners to Maliya and Naidupeta allowed them to experience the technology behind our innovations first-hand. Our investments are focused on combining scale with consistency, quality and sustainability.”

Mr. Bharat Aghara, Chief Marketing Officer, Simpolo Vitrified Private Limited, said: “Design expectations are becoming more sophisticated, with architects and consumers seeking greater freedom, distinctive textures and seamless indoor-outdoor applications. Our new collections respond to these shifts, while Maliya and Naidupeta provide the technological and manufacturing strength to deliver them consistently. Perspective ’26 reflects our approach of expanding possibilities while staying closely connected with our trade and design ecosystem.”

With Perspective ’26, Simpolo aims to strengthen its product range, manufacturing capabilities and market relationships as demand for differentiated and technology-enabled surface solutions continues to evolve.