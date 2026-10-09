Solar Inverter Maker Solaire Targets Rs 1,000 Crore, Starts Work on Battery Plant

The Lagnuvo-owned brand goes into the country's flagship renewable energy show as Premiere Partner, with an Indian assembly base and a battery plant under construction, planned for up to 5 GWh.

Solaire , the solar inverter and energy storage brand of Lagnuvo, will be Premiere Inverter and Storage Partner at Renewable Energy India Expo 2026 in Greater Noida from 22 to 24 October. The company is targeting Rs 1,000 crore in revenue in 2027 and has a battery manufacturing facility under construction, planned for a capacity of up to 5 GWh at full build-out.

The show runs at the India Expo Centre and Mart, and its organiser, Informa Markets, describes REI as Asia's largest renewable energy platform. The role gives Solaire the lead position in the category.

The market it is scaling into has changed shape inside eighteen months. India's installed solar capacity stood at 162.15 GW on 30 June 2026, within a renewable base of 288.58 GW, according to figures the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy placed before the Rajya Sabha in July. India added 26 GW of solar in the first half of calendar 2026, up 43 per cent year on year, according to JMK Research.

Volume on that scale changes what buyers ask for. For an EPC or a distributor, an inverter is a twenty-five year service liability carried on their own reputation. The decisive questions are whether the manufacturer will still be answering the phone in 2035, whether spares reach a site in days, and whether one brand can cover every project the partner wins.

Solaire's portfolio is built to cover the full spread: on-grid string inverters, hybrid solar systems, utility-scale solutions and lithium batteries. The hybrid inverters connect directly to the company's own battery systems, from residential ESS units to commercial lithium iron phosphate cabinets and utility-scale BESS, so the two carry one warranty and one service chain.

"A partner is staking their own name on the hardware they install," said Mohammed Rinas Chenangadan, CEO and Director, Solaire. "My family started this business in 1998, and the reason we still build our own power electronics is that service depth is the only thing that holds up across a twenty-five year asset life. You cannot buy that in eighteen months."

Behind the range sits an Indian manufacturing and assembly facility and twenty-eight years of power electronics production under the Lagnuvo parent, which moved from UPS and power backup into inverter manufacturing before the Solaire brand launched in 2023. Products carry warranty cover of up to ten years. The grid-connected range is BIS certified to IS 16221-2:2015 and meets the minimum efficiency standards that became mandatory in India on 1 January 2026, which run from 93 per cent at 1 to 3 kW to 98 per cent above 20 kW, and which only BIS-certified units are eligible to be labelled against. Service runs through the trade partner rather than around them, with Solaire's regional teams handling EPC and distributor training directly.

The export case rests on certification rather than assertion. Solaire's commercial and utility-scale hardware carries grid-code certifications covering separate markets, including EN 50549 and VDE 4105 in Europe, G99 in the United Kingdom, AS/NZS 4777 in Australia, CEI 0-21 in Italy, RD 1699 in Spain and NRS 097 in South Africa, alongside IEC 61727. The company runs a dedicated Africa business, where outage patterns and grid conditions resemble the ones its hybrid and battery range was engineered around. At the Distributed Energy Show 2025, Solaire was named Company of the Year for grid-connected solar solutions, and it took a State Technology Leadership Award for its products at the Solar and Storage Summit in Telangana the same year.

Storage is where the next phase of growth sits. The Central Electricity Authority puts India's storage requirement at 411.4 GWh by 2031-32, of which 236.2 GWh is to come from battery energy storage systems, while India's cumulative installed battery capacity stood at 9.3 GWh at the end of June 2026, according to Mercom India Research. Solaire's battery manufacturing facility, under construction and planned for up to 5 GWh at full build-out, is aimed at that distance.

At Greater Noida in October, the company will show inverters and storage together, which is the combination most partners will be quoting through 2027.