Strategy over spray-and-pray: NxtJob.ai bets nine AI agents can fix the senior job hunt

The mathematics of the open job market can be unforgiving. Robin, a manager with twenty years of experience, applied to five or six hundred openings over two and a half years; the return, by his count, was a single interview.

"Out of five hundred or six hundred applications, I received one interview, probably one or two, max," says Robin, now a Director of Delivery.

Bengaluru-based NxtJob.ai, the platform Robin eventually used, reads that failure specifically: the constraint at senior levels is not capability but strategy. It deploys nine AI agents alongside human consultants across the job-search funnel, and was founded by Major Richik Sinha Roy, a serving Indian Army officer who earlier built recruitment-tech venture HyreSnap.

"The market doesn't reward the most capable person in the room. It rewards the one with the better strategy," says Major Richik, its founder and chief executive.

His premise: At senior levels the search is a second job in itself; treat it as a few clicks after dinner and the market responds in kind, with silence.

Screened out in seconds

The platform first re-engineers the résumé, arguing candidates misunderstand what reads it: before any recruiter sees a name, an applicant tracking system (ATS) screens it in seconds, on formatting and keywords. A résumé written for a human reader may never reach one.

The opposite failure is equally costly. Srinivasan, another client, had ChatGPT "optimize" his résumé; it cleared screening on achievements he never had, and did not, he says, survive five minutes in the interviews it secured.

The fix is structural: one exhaustive "master résumé" of every project, number and achievement, tailored fresh for each role. Agent Navigator maps the career into the master document; Tailor generates the customised pitch per opening.

The market that never gets posted

Its second focus is discovery, resting on a widely cited career-coaching claim: as much as 70 per cent of desirable leadership roles are never publicly advertised. An industry estimate, not an audit; still, the company argues, candidates are competing over a fraction of the real market.

The logic it offers is cost. A posted senior role draws thousands of applicants, some using bots, and filtering them consumes weeks of human effort. Employers route around it by filling roles through people: a referral, a call between professionals who trust each other.

"While you're refreshing job boards at midnight, the role you wanted was filled by someone who never applied. They simply got introduced," Major Richik says.

For roles that are findable, agent Hunter extends coverage past obvious job boards into company career pages, Boolean searches and fresh listings, including the several titles single job can hide behind.

Proposals, and the offer table

Access to the unadvertised segment runs through relationships, which most professionals, the founder argues, reduce to fifty connection requests and "Hi, can you refer me?" His alternative: find the two or three people inside a target company and build a relationship credible enough that they would attach their name to yours. Agent Networker identifies contacts and follows up, using the company's WIN Method: a Well-researched problem, an Insightful solution, a Narrative connecting the two.

Beyond a decade of experience, he argues, interviews become meetings, two professionals deciding whether to work together. Agent Pitcher researches a target company's specific problems and packages a problem-solution narrative delivered straight to the decision-maker who owns them, bypassing recruiters altogether.

"It turns 'please consider me' into 'here's what I'd already started fixing on day one.' You're not sending applications anymore. You're sending proposals," he says.

Agent Interviewer drills structured mock interviews with STAR-based storytelling. Robin, who went through the material "ten to fifteen times", entered a final round for a Technical Program Delivery Manager role and left with an offer for the more senior Director of Delivery position.

On price, the counsel is to treat the offer as the start of a negotiation. Major Richik claims recruiters routinely hold 30 to 40 per cent more budget than their opening number, and cites an estimate that a professional can forgo Rs 8-10 crore over a lifetime by failing to learn how to negotiate; Negotiator benchmarks the role and rehearses the counter-offer. The company is explicit these figures are its own estimates.

Major Richik calls the venture personal, built after watching capable people lose, first to a filter, then to silence, then to a process he believes was never designed to recognise them. He points prospective clients to a two-day weekend bootcamp that walks through the complete method.

His closing argument, to the senior professional still assuming a track record speaks for itself: nobody reaches that level unprepared. They got there with a strategy every single time, and this is not the moment to break that streak.