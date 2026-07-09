Tanita India Showcases Upcoming AI-Powered Innovation at the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit Joint Statement

New Delhi, July 2, 2026 – The Indian subsidiary of Japan-based Tanita Corporation participated in the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit Joint Statement held in New Delhi, where it presented its upcoming AI-powered innovation and reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening medical technology collaboration between the two nations.

The summit brought together policymakers, business leaders, medical professionals, innovators, and industry stakeholders to foster dialogue, encourage partnerships, and explore opportunities across technology, advanced manufacturing, and investment. During the exhibition, the company shared its vision for intelligent wellness monitoring, demonstrating how artificial intelligence can enhance precision measurement to deliver more personalized, data-driven wellness solutions.

At its exhibition booth, the team engaged with corporate leaders and government representatives while offering an exclusive preview of the upcoming AI-powered platform. Built on the company's globally recognized body composition analysis technology, the solution is designed to provide intelligent wellness insights that support preventive care and informed decision-making for individuals and medical professionals alike.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Kosuke Kiryu, Managing Director, Tanita India, said:

"It was an incredible opportunity to have the AI Healthcare Project by TANITA recognized by both the Indian and Japanese governments, and to speak directly with Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Takaichi. Prime Minister Modi showed great interest in our plan and asked several insightful questions. Moving forward, I am determined to promote and integrate this AI-driven healthcare project throughout India as an officially recognized initiative by both governments."

The exhibition also created opportunities to engage with industry experts, policymakers, and prospective partners while showcasing the growing role of artificial intelligence in advancing preventive care.

With more than a century of expertise in precision measurement and body composition analysis, the Japanese company continues to pioneer innovations that help people better understand their physical condition and overall well-being. Participation in the India-Japan Summit reflects its commitment to introducing world-class Japanese medical technology to the Indian market while contributing to the country's evolving wellness ecosystem through innovation and collaboration.

The organization remains dedicated to empowering individuals, clinicians, fitness professionals, and institutions with advanced body composition and wellness monitoring solutions. The official launch of its AI-powered platform is expected in the coming months.

About Company

It is the Indian subsidiary of Tanita Corporation, Japan, a global leader in precision body composition analysis and wellness monitoring. With over 100 years of expertise, the company develops scientifically validated measurement solutions trusted by hospitals, medical professionals, fitness centres, research institutions, and consumers worldwide. Through continuous innovation, it enables people to better understand their bodies and make informed lifestyle choices.

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Email: info@tanita.co.in