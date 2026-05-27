Team Marksmen Hosts Asia's Power Players at Business Icons of Asia in Phuket

The inaugural edition of Business Icons of Asia 2026, organized by Team Marksmen Network in Phuket, successfully captured the dynamic momentum in the scenic locale of Phuket. Focused on the theme “Asia Ascendant: Leadership, Trade & Trust in a Multipolar World,” it featured 20+ distinguished speakers and 100+ leading business leaders representing Asia Inc., the forum served as a powerful platform for driving conversations around leadership, collaboration, and the future of regional growth.

The evening featured profound insights from a distinguished lineup of regional experts and industry titans. Rishi Kapoor, CEO & Director, Team Marksmen Network, opened the proceedings with a stirring address on the region's unique trajectory.

This sentiment was echoed in a strategic opening conversation that featured CP Gurnani, Co-Founder & Vice Chairman, AIONOS and Advisory Board Member, Team Marksmen Network. The event was further elevated by the presence of Raywat Areerob, Chief Executive, Phuket Provincial Administrative Organization as our Chief Guest, and Anuparph Vachvanichsanong, Deputy Chief Executive, as our Special Guest.

The forum’s intellectual core was driven by high-impact exchanges. A panel discussion titled "Trade, Trust & Transformation: Strengthening Asia's Economic Core" featured Dr. Kengkran Louvirojanakul, CEO, B2G Solutions; Michael Kenner, CEO, FazWaz; Prinn Panitchpakdi, CEO, Four Seasons Advisory; and Suresh Venkatachari, CEO, QuantumNexis. Further conversations saw Sanjay Jain, Group CEO, PDS Limited, offer a ringside view to unlocking cross-market synergies, and Hrishi Gandhi, Chief Growth Officer, LEAP India Ltd., provided actionable insights on navigating structural shifts across diverse Asian markets. Adding further depth, Prof. Dr. Kriengsak Chareonwongsak, Chairman of the Nation-Building International Institute, delivered a masterclass on "Leadership for Tomorrow."

The highlight of the evening was a gala ceremony that celebrated the architects of Asia's transformation. This landmark recognition was divided into two categories: the Legacy of Excellence Honor, recognizing legendary figures, and the Business Icons of Asia, celebrating contemporary leaders driving regional impact.

Those accorded the Legacy of Excellence Honor included:

(Honorary) Brig Dr Arvind Lal , Padma Shri, Executive Chairman, Lal Path Labs

, Padma Shri, Executive Chairman, Lal Path Labs Anand Rathi, Chairman, Anand Rathi Group

Chairman, Anand Rathi Group C.P. Gurnani , Co-Founder and Vice Chairman, AIONOS

, Co-Founder and Vice Chairman, AIONOS Prof. Kriengsak Chareonwongsak, Chairman, Nation-Building International Institute

The Business Icons of Asia recognised on the day included:

Arvind Mehta , Chairman & Managing Director, Welset Plast Extrusions Pvt. Ltd.

, Chairman & Managing Director, Welset Plast Extrusions Pvt. Ltd. Dipali Goenka , Managing Director & CEO, Welspun Living Ltd

, Managing Director & CEO, Welspun Living Ltd Dr. Kengkran Louvirojanakul , CEO, B2G Solution Co.

, CEO, B2G Solution Co. Dr. Rajiv I. Modi , Chairman and Managing Director, Cadila Pharmaceuticals Limited

, Chairman and Managing Director, Cadila Pharmaceuticals Limited Dr. Sanjeev Seth , Managing Director, IL&FS Tamil Nadu Power Company Limited

, Managing Director, IL&FS Tamil Nadu Power Company Limited Kavita Verma , CEO, Maxwell Energy Systems

, CEO, Maxwell Energy Systems Ketan Patel , President, Personal Systems, HP

, President, Personal Systems, HP Nitesh Bansal , CEO & Managing Director, R Systems

, CEO & Managing Director, R Systems Prinn Panitchpakdi , CEO, Four Seasons Advisory

, CEO, Four Seasons Advisory Sachin Seth , Regional Managing Director, CRIF India and South Asia

, Regional Managing Director, CRIF India and South Asia Sanjay Gupta , Managing Director (South Asia and Middle East), NICE

, Managing Director (South Asia and Middle East), NICE Sanjay Jain , Director, Group CEO, PDS Limited

, Director, Group CEO, PDS Limited Shashwat Sharma, Managing Director & CEO, Airtel

Managing Director & CEO, Airtel Shri Madan Mohan Mohanka , Chairman, Tega Industries Limited

, Chairman, Tega Industries Limited Shrikanti Nilange , Founder and Director, Sunergize Energy Solutions

, Founder and Director, Sunergize Energy Solutions Sunu Mathew , Managing Director & CEO, LEAP India Limited

, Managing Director & CEO, LEAP India Limited Suresh Venkatachari, Chairman, QuantumNexis

The event celebrated visionary leaders driving Asia’s rise on the global stage and concluded with a networking dinner that strengthened meaningful connections and future collaborations.

To know more, write to contact@teammarksmen.com