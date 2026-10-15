Team Marksmen Network Hosts 3rd Edition of Most Preferred Workplace for Women 2026-27 in Mumbai

Team Marksmen Network successfully hosted the 3rd Edition of Most Preferred Workplace for Women 2026 - 27 on October 1st at Sahara Star, Mumbai Airport. Themed “Championing Inclusion. Celebrating Leadership. Creating Impact,” the event brought together more than 200 senior executives to discuss the evolving corporate landscape across the country.

The summit kicked off with a welcome address by Rajesh Khubchandani, Co-Founder & MD, Team Marksmen Network inspiring thought attributed to Sudha Murty Ji—that places where women are respected, elevated, and empowered are places where true purpose and progress thrive. He emphasized “Today, workplaces are not just about processes - they’re about people, purpose, and performance, and most importantly, creating environments that support female professionals in advancing their careers,” he noted

Shaina NC, National Secretary & National Spokesperson of Shiv Sena, delivered the Chief Guest Address on “Culture, Leadership & Impact: Shaping a Better Tomorrow,” highlighting how strong organisational cultures, effective decision-making, and meaningful contributions can drive positive change and build a better future.

The conversation explored what it truly means for women to succeed through a fireside chat titled “Ambition Without Self-Abandonment: What Success Really Costs Women,” moderated by Shailja Saraswati, Founder, Unstoppable Network. The discussion brought together Rajita Kulkarni, Global Higher Education Leader, Past President – Sri University & WFEB, Leadership Strategist & Coach; Ruhie Pande, Group CHRO, Serentica, Resonia & Sterlite Electric; and Nagina Singh, Senior Director & People Lead, Mondelez India. The panellists explored balancing ambition, resilience, and personal identity, highlighting how female professionals can pursue career goals while staying true to their values and wellbeing. The discussion also examined their contribution to national growth through strategic decision-making and organisational transformation.

The agenda also featured a panel discussion titled “The Leadership Equation: Building Beyond the Glass-Ceiling,” moderated by Ryan Lowe, Partner People Consulting, EY. The panellists included Swati Arora, Head Leadership Development, Tech Mahindra, and Tulanahina Maity, CHRO, Anand Rathi Share and Stockbrokers, Nabamita Banerjee, CHRO, Shoppers Stop, Sonia Kulkarni, CHRO- India & South Asia, Ingram Mirco and Pournima Kamble, Head HR, Cilicant Group.

Gracing the occasion, Smt. Nidhi Taneja, Retd. Lt. Commander, Indian Navy, delivered the Special Address on “Viksit Bharat Needs Women at the Helm,” emphasising on how strong cultures, purposeful leadership, and meaningful impact can drive positive change and build a better future.

The brands celebrated in a gala ceremony included

Acer India Pvt. Ltd.

Ajanta Pharma Limited

Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Ltd

Avanse Financial Services

Baker Tilly One India

BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED

Caparo India

Cilicant Private Limited

Citrin Cooperman

CMR Green Technologies

Collabera Talent Solutions Private Limited

Federal Bank

Hindustan Unilever Limited

IIFL Capital Services

INDOCO REMEDIES LIMITED

Ingram Micro

Innodata India

KEKA HR

LTM Limited

Luminous Power Technologies

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Mondelez India

mthree

Navitas Lifesciences

NTPC

Olectra Greentech

Rakuten Symphony

Shoppers Stop

Shyam Steel Group

Sterlite Electric

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank

Tech Mahindra Ltd

Visionet Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Welspun Living

The event provided a platform for senior executives, industry representatives and corporate professionals to exchange perspectives on workplace inclusion, gender equity and career advancement. Through expert discussions and the recognition of participating organisations, the gathering highlighted the importance of supportive professional environments, equal opportunities and meaningful employee participation. The conversations reinforced the need for sustained efforts to improve representation, strengthen organisational policies and encourage inclusive practices across the corporate sector.

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