Every Tuesday, Nifty weekly options contracts expire. For the retail traders who hold open F&O positions on that day, the final 90 minutes before 3:30 PM are the highest-volatility window of the week. Prices can move 200 to 300 points in a single hour. Option premiums that were Rs. 50 an hour ago can be Rs. 5 or Rs. 500 by the closing. Position sizes that were manageable become positions that need action immediately.

This is the moment when broker infrastructure is tested the most. It is also, as a growing body of trader complaints in financial forums and regulatory records suggests, the moment when it most frequently fails.

The cost of a five-minute outage

The financial cost of broker downtime has not been formally studied in the Indian context, but the arithmetic is not complicated. Consider a trader holding 10 lots of Nifty options (lot size: 65 contracts per lot). Now, if the index moves 100 points against the position during a platform outage and the trader cannot square off, the loss is Rs. 6,500 per lot, or Rs. 65,000 for 10 lots. Five minutes is sufficient for a 100-point move during high-volatility expiry conditions.

This is not a theoretical scenario. Outages during market hours are a recognised problem: SEBI set a framework for handling technical glitches in 2022 and moved to tighten it in 2025, requiring brokers to report glitches and exchanges to publish every incident. Traders can seek compensation through their brokerage and, failing that, SEBI's online dispute resolution and arbitration, and some have recovered losses this way. But recovery depends on the trader's own records, timestamps, system logs, screenshots, and outcomes vary case by case, so it is slow and far from certain. Until a claim succeeds, the loss sits with the trader.

The platform stability gap in Indian brokerage

The Indian discount broking market has spent the better part of a decade competing on price. The result is that broking costs per trade are now low enough that they no longer meaningfully differentiate platforms for active traders. The next differentiation layer is infrastructure quality: execution latency, platform uptime during peak hours, and the ability to handle simultaneous order flows from tens of thousands of users at the exact moment everyone wants to trade.

Newer players treat reliable infrastructure as a selling point, not just a basic guarantee. Sahi, the Bengaluru-based broker that entered India's top 20 brokers by active client count within 18 months, published its order latency measurement directly : 6.61 milliseconds at the 95th percentile from the execution system to the exchange, across more than 9 million measured orders. This is the kind of specific, auditable claim that distinguishes infrastructure-first platforms from those where performance is assumed but never measured.

Why latency and uptime are linked

Order latency and uptime are architecturally related. Slow platforms are frequently slow because they route orders through multiple intermediary systems: a third-party charting vendor, a separate order management system, and then the exchange gateway. Each handoff adds time and adds a failure point. When load spikes during expiry, every one of those handoffs is a potential bottleneck. A broker like Sahi, which has invested in a unified, proprietary order and charting stack, is not just faster in normal conditions. It is also less likely to fail under the exact conditions where failure is most costly. On an expiry Tuesday, that difference is measured in rupees.