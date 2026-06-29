VIDA Powered by Hero MotoCorp Honoured With the Global Most Trusted Brand Award by The Brand Story

The historic halls of the House of Lords, British Parliament, London, resonated with celebration, recognition, and the spirit of international excellence at the Global Trademark and Leadership Conclave 2026, hosted by The Brand Story (TBS). The prestigious gathering brought together some of the world’s most respected Hallmark industry pioneers, policymakers, and visionary leaders to honour outstanding achievements in innovation, leadership, and business development. Among the distinguished organisations recognised at the conclave was VIDA, powered by Hero MotoCorp, which was conferred with the Global Most Trusted Brand Award for redefining electric mobility with innovation, accessibility and a connected customer experience.

It has emerged as one of India’s most promising mobility organization, creating aspirational EV solutions that make sustainable mobility practical, connected, and meaningful for millions of users. Backed by the trusted legacy of Hero Moto Group, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters for 25 consecutive years, serving over 130 million customers across 52 countries. Leveraging MotoCorp’s worldwide expertise, extensive manufacturing capabilities, and innovation-driven approach, it is shaping the next chapter of transportation.

It is actively accelerating EV adoption across India through practical metamorphosis, spearheaded by the VIDA EVOOTER VX2. Engineered to handle diverse terrains and all-weather conditions, the VX2 features a customer-friendly removable battery technology that allows users to plug into any standard 5A power outlet—whether at home, work, or a café. This daily convenience is backed by a robust, nationwide ownership ecosystem comprising ~6,000 fast chargers across 450+ cities, more than 700 dealer touchpoints, its Edge connectivity, and an affordable Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model that ensures a seamless and accessible consumer experience.

Beyond daily commuting, the hallmark captured international attention with its youth-focused electric off-roader DIRT.E K3, which earned the Red Dot Design Concept Award 2025 and the CES Innovation Award 2026, alongside the high-performance DIRT.E MX7 Racing Concept, inspired by Hero’s Dakar Rally expertise. Building on this momentum at EICMA 2025, it debuted Concept Ubex (its worldwide electric motorcycle), Project VxZ (a high-performance e-motorcycle platform co-developed with Zero Motorcycles USA), and the versatile Novus lineage (NEX 1, NEX 2, and NEX 3), that includes a new archetype - portable, personal, and designed to move with you; a compact, self-balancing trike; and a sleek, all-weather personal EV that offers the safety and comfort of four wheels in an elegant and versatile form, for both urban and rural journeys.

By seamlessly fusing cutting-edge technology, sustainable innovation, and customer-focused infrastructure with its trusted legacy, it is transforming everyday transportation into a meaningful, accessible experience for diverse lifestyles. In recognition of this remarkable contribution to shaping next-generation mobility solutions, VIDA powered by Hero MotoCorp has been honoured as a deserving recipient of the award.

Dr. Abhay Kaushik, Founder and Editor-in-Chief, TBS, said, "VIDA Powered by Hero MotoCorp exemplifies how innovation, sustainability, and customer-centric thinking can come together to create a transformative impact. By building an ecosystem that makes electric mobility accessible, connected, and aspirational, it is not only shaping the future of transportation but also earning the trust of consumers across generations. It is proud to honour VIDA powered by Hero MotoCorp with the Global Most Trusted BrandAward at the Global Trademarkand Leadership Conclave 2026.

Mr. Siddhesh Pathre, Managing Partner, TBS said, "VIDA’s journey reflects a bold vision for the future of mobility. Backed by unmatched legacy and powered by continuous innovation, the hallmark has successfully expanded the boundaries of electric transportation while maintaining a strong focus on customer experience. Its achievements make it a truly deserving winner of this global recognition."

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