Vijay Deverakonda Co-Launches Unhype, a Skincare Brand Focused on Effective, Science-Backed Solutions

Hyderabad, September 17, 2026: Actor Vijay Deverakonda has co-founded and co-built Unhype, a new skincare brand created for young India with a simple philosophy. The brand aims to make Skin wellness routine simpler, more transparent and more accessible by cutting through excessive products, complicated routines and exaggerated claims.

Unhype has been developed as a functional skincare line for young Indians, particularly the 18–30 age group, with products designed around real Indian skin, weather and everyday conditions. The Product lines focuses on simple routines, science-backed formulations, transparent claims and honest pricing.

For Vijay Deverakonda, Unhype is the result of a nine-month journey of actively participating in the development of the products rather than simply lending his name to a skincare brand.

“For ten years, people have been asking me for skincare advice, tips and suggestions. I finally have an answer. I didn’t want to be the face of a brand. They asked me to co-build it .so I did,” said Vijay Deverakonda, Co-Founder, Unhype.

He added, “I tried every single version on my own face. Nine months later, here we are. I’ve been using these for months — now it’s time for you to join me.”

Built Around Simple, Functional Skincare:

Unhype launches with two VD Signature Routines, each addressing a specific skincare concern commonly faced by young Indians. The Acne Safe Routine is designed for oily and acne-prone skin, while the Brightening Routine is focused on tan and dullness.

Each routine follows a simple three-step approach — face wash, moisturiser and sunscreen providing what the brand describes as the basic routine most people need to build a consistent skincare habit.

The routines are priced at ₹1,299 each, covering three products. Unhype hype says its pricing is enabled by its own research and development and manufacturing capabilities, allowing consumers to pay for the products rather than celebrity-led marketing.

Science, Testing and Indian Conditions at the Core:

Unhype says its products are developed with a focus on efficacy, safety and transparency. The formulations have been tested and certified, with independent third-party testing forming part of the product development process.

The sunscreen uses new-generation UV filters and has undergone in-vivo and in-vitro SPF testing. The products are dermatologically tested, with the formulations designed for daily use.

The brand has also developed its products keeping Indian conditions in mind, including heat, humidity, sweat, sun exposure, pollution and hard water.

“We wanted to build skincare where every ingredient earns its place, every claim is backed and people understand what they are paying for,” the Companies said.

Online-First Launch:

Unhype is taking a product-first, online-first approach to its launch. The brand is available through its own website, unhype.in, with the philosophy that the products and real users should build the brand before large-scale noise.

Pre-booking for the routines opened on September 11, while product shipments and the wider launch begin on September 21.

Vijay Deverakonda will introduce Unhype in his own words through his personal social media platforms, while @unhype will carry the brand’s ongoing story and communication. The launch campaign is built around the hashtag #Unhyped.

Rather than following the traditional celebrity brand launch model, Unhype is positioning Vijay Deverakonda as a co-founder and co-builder who has been directly involved in developing and testing the products.

The brand’s central proposition remains straightforward: good skincare does not need more hype - it needs products that work.

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