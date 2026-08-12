Vineet Gupta, Ashoka University Founder, on One-Year PG Degrees: Flexibility Must Not Come at the Cost of Quality

Shorter master’s routes can aid reskilling in AI-led sectors, but their value will rest on curriculum design, faculty rigour, assessment and employer acceptance.

The University Grants Commission’s move to permit eligible higher education institutions to offer 12-month postgraduate courses through online and open distance modes marks an important shift in how India views advanced study. The route is meant for learners who have completed a four-year undergraduate honours qualification, and it fits the National Education Policy’s larger push towards flexible pathways.

The idea is not unusual globally. In the UK, and in several professional tracks in the US, compact master’s formats are common. They are built for people seeking sharper specialisation, faster career progress or a switch into a new domain without stepping away from work for too long.

According to Vineet Gupta, Founder of Ashoka University and Plaksha University, the reform is timely if implemented with rigour.

“Such formats can be a very good trend, especially for professional preparation. In fast-changing fields, people need shorter, high-quality pathways to reskill, specialise and reinvent their careers,” Gupta said.

The timing matters because artificial intelligence, robotics, data science and automation are changing job profiles faster than traditional course cycles can respond. For someone trying to move into AI, product roles, cybersecurity or data-led business functions, a two-year route may not always be the most efficient option. A focused 12-month pathway can help bridge that gap.

But speed cannot become the main selling point. Compressing content into a shorter calendar does not automatically make it relevant. If the syllabus is dated, faculty engagement is thin, evaluation is weak or digital delivery is used merely to cut costs, the result may be quicker certification without stronger capability.

This is where institutions need to separate flexibility from dilution. A shorter route should mean sharper design, current content, strong mentoring, practical projects and credible assessment. It should not become old material repackaged in a new format.

Gupta underlined this distinction. “There is a difference between a short course and an intensive course. Less time should not mean less seriousness. It should mean focused preparation, contemporary curriculum, strong faculty and clear professional outcomes,” he noted.

The reform also requires a clearer distinction between research-oriented and job-oriented master’s study. Conventional MTech and similar tracks remain relevant for those looking at research, teaching, doctoral work or specialised technical inquiry. However, for professionals seeking career mobility in fast-moving sectors, an agile and intensive structure can be useful if it is designed around market demand.

Plaksha’s MS in Artificial Intelligence offers one example of this approach. The 12-month full-time residential course is built around industry-aligned curriculum, hands-on projects, global exposure and real-world AI applications. Such examples show that compact formats can work when they are built around depth, intensity and outcomes rather than convenience alone.

The online and ODL route will need even greater care. Digital access can benefit working professionals, learners in smaller towns and those who cannot relocate. But that advantage will hold only if there is strong infrastructure, interactive teaching, mentoring support, proctored evaluation and transparent reporting of results.

A shorter postgraduate route should not be judged by enrolment numbers alone. Completion rates, employer acceptance, learner satisfaction, applied skills and career progression will matter far more.

As Gupta explained, “The real test will be whether these formats help people build capability. If they are treated only as convenient credentials, the impact will be limited. If they are built around employability and serious study, they can become a game changer.”

The UGC’s step opens an important door. India does not need faster credentials for the sake of speed. It needs sharper pathways for a world where knowledge becomes outdated quickly and professionals have to keep updating themselves throughout their careers.