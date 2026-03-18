Water Stewardship & Environmental Resilience Award to India Water Foundation at Bio-Tex Fashion & Circularity Awards 2026

New Delhi / Gurugram, 13 March 2026 – The India Water Foundation (IWF) has been honoured with the prestigious Water Stewardship & Environmental Resilience Award at the BioTex Fashion & Circularity Awards 2026, recognising its leadership in advancing responsible resource governance and promoting environmentally conscious practices across sectors, including the textile and fashion ecosystem.

The Foundation was acknowledged for its long-standing efforts in strengthening stewardship practices, ecological balance, and efficient resource management—key priorities for the textile sector, one of the most resource-intensive industries globally. Through research, policy advocacy, international dialogue platforms, and multi-stakeholder partnerships, IWF has consistently championed integrated approaches linking natural resource management, climate action, and responsible industrial growth.

Established nearly eighteen years ago, IWF has evolved into a leading policy think tank and advocacy organisation operating at the intersection of environment, climate, and development. It has played a significant role in promoting ecosystem restoration, climate-responsive growth pathways, and governance frameworks aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The organisation has been instrumental in advancing the concept of “Water Transversality,” which positions natural resources as a unifying thread across sectors such as industry, agriculture, energy, environment, and public health. This systems-driven framework demonstrates how improved stewardship can support efficient production systems and strengthen value chains, including in textiles.

Through its publications, global convenings, international collaborations, and policy engagement, IWF has highlighted the environmental footprint of industrial sectors—emphasising the need to curb pollution, enhance efficiency, and transition towards circular production models. Over the past 18 years, it has partnered with governments, international organisations, academic institutions, and private sector leaders to advance integrated resource governance and climate-responsive development. Its initiatives have strengthened awareness around industrial practices, reuse systems, river basin approaches, adaptation strategies, and long-term resource planning.

By fostering dialogue among policymakers, industry leaders, and environmental experts, the Foundation has contributed to shaping forward-looking policy thinking and encouraging industries to adopt responsible and future-ready practices.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Arvind Kumar, President, India Water Foundation, emphasised that efficient resource management is central to building future-ready industries and circular economies. He noted that sectors such as textiles must embed stewardship, efficiency, and environmental responsibility within their core production systems to ensure long-term viability.

The award was presented during the IFBEC Global BioTex Fashion & Circularity Summit 2026, held at The Leela Ambience, Gurugram. The summit serves as a global leadership platform bringing together industry pioneers, innovators, policymakers, and sustainability champions committed to building a regenerative and circular future for the fashion and textile sector.

The BioTex Fashion & Circularity Awards honour organisations that are not merely responding to the changing landscape of the textile industry but are actively shaping the future of materials, manufacturing, and responsible value chains. The recognition celebrates institutions contributing meaningfully to the transformation of the global textile ecosystem.

This recognition highlights the increasing importance of responsible resource management in the global transition toward circular production systems. It also reflects IWF’s continued commitment to advancing innovative approaches that support development while safeguarding natural systems for future generations.

Over the years, the Foundation has emerged as a key platform for global dialogue on environment and development, working with international partners to address interconnected challenges of resource security, climate change, ecosystem health, and economic growth.

The Water Stewardship & Environmental Resilience Award stands as a testament to the Foundation’s sustained efforts to inspire policy innovation, promote responsible industry practices, and contribute to a more balanced and future-ready global economy.