"Conscious leadership" has no single definition, but the term is commonly used to describe leading with awareness of one's own reactions, motives and effect on others, and with a sense of purpose beyond results. Anand Mehrotra, founder of Sattva Yoga Academy and an author, entrepreneur and teacher of Himalayan meditation philosophy, is not a management consultant. His lessons does, however, touch the questions leaders face every day: why am I doing this, how do I act under pressure, and what happens when I lose what I have built?

Purpose Before Performance

Two of the courses on Sattva Connect, the online platform Mehrotra founded, are titled Living a Life of Purpose and The Art of Relating — subjects as relevant in a boardroom as on a yoga mat. Sattva Yoga Academy's profile on Yoga Alliance states its aim as creating "a diverse group of meditation leaders, entrepreneurs and visionaries" grounded in yogic philosophy; it is a part of what the school says is for.

Non-Attachment as a Leadership Discipline

In Awakened Tales, a storytelling series within his podcast Sattva: Himalayan Wisdom with Anand Mehrotra, Mehrotra retells the story of Garuda and Kakbhushundi, which follows a householder's path toward higher states of awareness. One line from the episode notes sums up its teaching: "It is not possessions which are limitation, but rather the attachment to possessions."

For a founder or executive the point translates easily. The question is not whether to build, own or earn, but whether the outcome — a title, a company, a reputation — holds the person, or the person holds it. The idea carries particular weight for someone whose own ventures span education, publishing, retail and hospitality, as described in Zee News's profile of his enterprise.

Pressure and the Pause

Mehrotra's wider lessons on everyday life, covered in Mid-day's feature, frames awareness as the interval between a reaction and a response — the pause that lets a leader hear criticism without defending, or decide without panic. It is pitched as practice rather than theory, supported by short, guided breath and meditation sessions that he shares through his podcast and online platform.

Management scholarship has begun asking related questions. In August 2019, the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore hosted a conference titled Elevating Consciousness Through Meditation for Global Harmony, bringing together academics, practitioners and managers, and its proceedings were published as Consciousness in Management. It is cited here as context for the topic, not as an endorsement of any one teacher, but it shows the subject is being treated seriously in business education.

Direct Speech and Self-Examination

The Academy's biography describes Mehrotra as well known for speaking directly and honestly, and says his lessons invite students to recognise and break self-sabotaging thoughts, patterns and conditioning. For leaders, that emphasis on self-examination matters. Many decisions that go wrong do so because of habits the decision-maker cannot see, and a teaching that asks people to look at their own patterns, rather than at other people's, is a useful counterweight to the pressure to project certainty.

Service as a Leadership Test

Mehrotra's answer to the question of what guides owe beyond results is visible in his charity work. He founded Khushi Charitable Society in Rishikesh in 2002 to fund tuition-free schooling for local children. "In the deep lessons of pranayama, it is impossible not to serve," he said. The organisation continues to run education and vocational programmes for local families, a long-running commitment that gives his lessons on service some weight beyond words.

A Framework, Not a Formula

Meditation philosophy does not replace governance, strategy or competent teams, and Mehrotra's published ventures establish range more clearly than financial results. What his teaching offers is a vocabulary — purpose, attachment, awareness, service — for the inner side of guidance, which management education has increasingly sought to address. One who wants to explore it can begin with the free-to-sample podcast.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is conscious leadership?

Conscious leadership is a widely used but loosely defined term for leading with awareness of one's own reactions, motives and impact on others, and with a sense of purpose beyond financial results.

What does Anand Mehrotra teach about leadership?

Anand Mehrotra is a meditation teacher rather than a management consultant. His published teaching addresses purpose, relationships, awareness under pressure, non-attachment and service, themes that apply to leaders and founders.

Where can leaders explore Anand Mehrotra's teaching?

Through his podcast, the online courses at Sattva Connect, and the retreats and training at Sattva Yoga Academy in Rishikesh.