Where India Welcomes Africa: The LaLiT New Delhi at the Centre of a Historic Global Summit

As India prepares to host the landmark Fourth India-Africa Forum Summit (IAFS-IV) in New Delhi later this month, the moment represents far more than a diplomatic gathering. It marks the next chapter in one of the Global South’s most significant strategic partnerships - built on shared histories, mutual growth and a collective vision for the future.

At the centre of this global moment is The LaLiT New Delhi , which is preparing to play host to Heads of State, delegates and dignitaries from participating African nations during the summit. More than a venue, the hotel will serve as a contemporary expression of Bharat’s hospitality ethos - where culture, diplomacy and tradition converge as the world’s attention turns towards New Delhi. Backed by the legacy of Bharat Hotels Limited, the institution behind The LaLiT brand, the property reflects an Indian identity that is both globally aware and deeply connected to the country’s civilisational spirit.

Scheduled from 28–31 May 2026, the Fourth India-Africa Forum Summit will bring together leaders from across Africa, the African Union Commission and senior representatives from regional organisations to strengthen cooperation across trade, innovation, resilience, development and strategic partnerships. The Ministry of External Affairs has described the summit as a reflection of India and Africa’s “deep-rooted historical ties” and a shared commitment towards inclusive and sustainable growth.

The summit also carries historic significance. The previous India-Africa Forum Summit, held in 2015, was regarded as one of India’s largest diplomatic outreaches, with participation from all 54 African nations. During that milestone edition as well, The LaLiT New Delhi had the privilege of hosting Heads of Nation and delegates from participating countries, reinforcing the property’s long-standing association with major international diplomatic engagements and global forums.

The 2026 edition is expected to further deepen India’s engagement with Africa across sectors including infrastructure, energy, foreign trade, digital innovation, healthcare, education, sustainability and investment. The official summit theme - “IA SPIRIT: India Africa Strategic Partnership for Innovation, Resilience, and Inclusive Transformation” - reflects the growing ambition and future-focused nature of this partnership.

Against this backdrop, The LaLiT New Delhi’s role becomes symbolic of India’s larger hospitality diplomacy. Located in the heart of the capital and long associated with hosting heads of state, international delegations and high-level policy conversations, the hotel has played host to several significant global engagements over the years, including welcoming the Heads of State of Canada and Japan during the 2023 G20 Summit. The property reflects a distinctly Indian approach to luxury - where hospitality extends beyond service to become an experience shaped by culture, tradition and meaningful engagement

“Hosting the India–Africa Forum Summit is an honour and a responsibility we value deeply,” said Mr Vishal Sharma, General Manager, The LaLiT New Delhi. “At The LaLiT New Delhi, hospitality goes beyond service. It is about creating an environment where cultures meet seamlessly, dialogue flows naturally, and every guest experiences the spirit of India in its most genuine form. That philosophy of ‘hospitality with a heart’ has always been central to how we welcome the world. We are proud to host delegates from across Africa at such a defining global moment.”

For The LaLiT Suri Hospitality Group, hosting delegates from across Africa is also an extension of its larger philosophy of inclusive hospitality and cultural engagement. From championing diversity and accessibility to showcasing Indian art, cuisine and culture across its properties, the Group has consistently positioned hospitality as a bridge between people, ideas and nations.

At a time when India is increasingly shaping conversations around the Global South, The LaLiT New Delhi once again stands ready to welcome Africa - not merely as guests to the capital, but as partners in a moment of growing global significance, reflective of India’s enduring tradition of hospitality and diplomatic engagement.