Zydus Pinkathon Doubles City Reach to 12, Targets 50,000 Participants

Zydus Lifesciences Limited and Pinkathon have announced the expansion of Zydus Pinkathon from six to 12 locations for the 2026–27 season. The initiative, presented by Mutual Funds Sahi Hai, will reach Mumbai, Kochi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Pune, Kolkata, Guwahati, Jaipur, Chennai and Varanasi, with a target of engaging 50,000 participants. The previous season witnessed participation from over 30,000 individuals across six locations.

Recognised as India’s biggest women’s running event, the initiative welcomes participants of different age groups, fitness levels and abilities, with race categories ranging from 3 km to 100 km. The expansion marks another milestone in vision of reaching 52 locations nationwide, while advancing the commitment to breast cancer awareness and early detection through its “The Easiest Exam” campaign.

Speaking at the launch, Dr. Sharvil Patel, MD, Zydus Lifesciences, said, “Through Zydus Pinkathon and Easiest Exam, our endeavour is to make conversations about breast self-examination easier to understand and discuss. This would be an important step in driving early detection of breast cancer in India and seeking medical advice without delay. Expanding the initiative to 12 cities gives us an opportunity to take this message further and build on the participation of individuals and healthcare professionals like oncologists and gynaecologists in the upcoming season.”

Ms. Meha Patel, Vice Chairperson, Zydus Foundation, said, “Female often make time for everyone around them while putting their own health last. Changing this calls for encouragement at home and support within the community. The event creates an occasion for participants to come together for themselves, share experiences and speak openly about their well-being. We hope each participant carries that encouragement to a friend, a sister or a mother, helping more people give their health the attention it deserves.”

The initiative promotes personal empowerment through fitness and financial literacy, celebrating inclusion across age groups and backgrounds. Mumbai’s mascots include Dr. Noureen Hemani, cancer survivor Deveika Bhojwani, senior citizens Pushpa Nalin Mody and Surjit Kaur, working professional Suman Rathi, and visually impaired runner Chhonzin Angmo. In the previous season, the event set a world record for the maximum number of visually impaired girls participating in a running event.

Mr. Venkat N. Chalasani, Chief Executive, AMFI, said, “Through our association with Pinkathon, we aim to encourage participation to take an active role in managing their finances and securing their future. Just as regular physical activity contributes to long-term health, informed money management and disciplined investing can help build resilience and enable individuals to pursue their long-term goals with confidence. This initiative provides a valuable platform to connect physical well-being with financial awareness. At AMFI, we believe that inclusion goes beyond access to investment products; it is about equipping female with the knowledge, confidence and opportunity to make informed decisions, participate meaningfully in the financial system and work towards greater security and independence.”

With approximately 2.4 lakh new breast cancer cases reported in India in 2025, the “The Easiest Exam” campaign encourages breast self-examination and timely medical consultation. Supported by health and wellness partners and executed by Smiling Tiger Experiences LLP, the programme will leverage expert interactions, podcasts and community engagement to promote awareness and holistic well-being.

Milind Soman, Founder, Pinkathon, said, “It is wonderful to have Zydus continue its association with Pinkathon for the second consecutive year. Their continued belief in our vision gives us the confidence to take this movement to more women across the country. I am equally delighted to welcome Mutual Funds Sahi Hai as our Presenting Partner. Physical fitness and financial wellbeing are both important aspects of personal independence and empowerment, and together, we have an opportunity to encourage conversations around both. As we expand from 6 to 12 cities this year, our aim is to inspire 50,000 participants to take that first step towards a healthier, more confident future. I look forward to seeing more female join this growing movement.”

Ms. Ankita Konwar, Founder of Invincible Women, said, “Invincible Women was born from the belief that people are capable of far more than they often give themselves credit for. Running 50 km, 75 km or even 100 km is not just about physical endurance; it is about overcoming self-doubt, discovering inner strength and redefining what is possible. What makes this journey special is seeing ordinary individuals, many of whom never imagined running such distances, achieve something extraordinary. Having continued support conversations around health and Mutual Funds Sahi Hai encourage financial awareness adds greater meaning to this movement. Both are important in helping females build the confidence to take charge of their lives. I hope more participants will challenge themselves, surprise themselves and discover just how much they are capable of achieving.”