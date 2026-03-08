2007 to 2026: Full list of ICC T20 World Cup winners and runners-up

at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India, the inaugural champions of T20 World Cup, lifted the trophy in 2024 with Rohit Sharma at the helm of the affairs. In 10 editions, only India have lifted the trophy three times. England and West Indies have won it twice each, while Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Australia have one title each. ALSO READ: ICC T20 World Cup 2026: What is the prize money for winner and runner-ups? Suryakumar Yadav's Team India became the first team to defend the ICC T20 World Cup on Sunday. In the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final, India defeated New Zealand by 96 runs at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.India, the inaugural champions of T20 World Cup, lifted the trophy in 2024 with Rohit Sharma at the helm of the affairs.In 10 editions, only India have lifted the trophy three times. England and West Indies have won it twice each, while Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Australia have one title each.

ICC T20 World Cup: Full list of winners and runners-up with captains T20 World Cup Edition Winners Winning Captain Runner-ups Runner-up Captain Final Result Final Venue Final Date 2026 India Suryakumar Yadav New Zealand Mitchell Santner India won by 96 runs Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 8 Mar 2026 2024 India Rohit Sharma South Africa Aiden Markram India won by 7 runs Kensington Oval, Barbados 29 Jun 2024 2022 England Jos Buttler Pakistan Babar Azam England won by 5 wickets Melbourne Cricket Ground 13 Nov 2022 2021 Australia Aaron Finch New Zealand Kane Williamson Australia won by 8 wickets Dubai International Stadium 14 Nov 2021 2016 West Indies Darren Sammy England Eoin Morgan West Indies won by 4 wickets Eden Gardens, Kolkata 3 Apr 2016 2014 Sri Lanka Lasith Malinga India MS Dhoni Sri Lanka won by 6 wickets Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, Dhaka 6 Apr 2014 2012 West Indies Darren Sammy Sri Lanka Mahela Jayawardene West Indies won by 36 runs R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 7 Oct 2012 2010 England Paul Collingwood Australia Michael Clarke England won by 7 wickets Kensington Oval, Barbados 16 May 2010 2009 Pakistan Younis Khan Sri Lanka Kumar Sangakkara Pakistan won by 8 wickets Lord’s, London 21 Jun 2009 2007 India MS Dhoni Pakistan Shoaib Malik India won by 5 runs Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg 24 Sep 2007

ICC T20 World Cup winners list: FAQs How many ICC Men’s T20 World Cups have been played? A total of 10 editions of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup have been scheduled from 2007 to 2026. The first tournament was held in 2007 in South Africa, while the 2026 final is scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 8. Who won the first ICC T20 World Cup? India won the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup in 2007 under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. India defeated Pakistan by five runs in the final played at Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

Who are the most successful teams in T20 World Cup history? India is the most successful team in the tournament, with three titles. India: 2007, 2024, 2026

England: 2010, 2022

West Indies: 2012, 2016 Which teams have won the T20 World Cup once? Three teams have lifted the trophy once: Pakistan – 2009

Sri Lanka – 2014

Australia – 2021

2007 T20 World Cup The inaugural ICC T20 World Cup was held in South Africa in 2007 and produced one of cricket’s most memorable finals. India and Pakistan reached the summit clash after strong performances in the Super 8 stage and semifinals. India defeated Australia in the semifinal thanks to a brilliant innings from Yuvraj Singh, while Pakistan beat New Zealand to book their place in the final.

The final at Johannesburg’s Wanderers Stadium turned into a thriller. India posted 157/5, with Gautam Gambhir scoring a crucial 75. Pakistan’s chase went down to the last over, but Misbah-ul-Haq’s attempted scoop off Joginder Sharma was caught by Sreesanth. India won by five runs to become the first-ever T20 World Cup champions. 2009 T20 World Cup Pakistan bounced back strongly in the 2009 edition held in England after finishing runners-up in 2007. They reached the final after defeating South Africa in the semifinal, while Sri Lanka advanced by beating the West Indies. In the final at Lord’s, Sri Lanka batted first and scored 138/6, with Kumar Sangakkara leading the innings. Pakistan chased the target comfortably thanks to a brilliant unbeaten 54 from Shahid Afridi. Pakistan won the match by eight wickets to lift their first T20 World Cup title.

2010 T20 World Cup The 2010 tournament in the West Indies saw England and Australia emerge as the strongest sides. England qualified for the final after defeating Sri Lanka in the semifinal, while Australia beat Pakistan in a dramatic chase to secure their spot. In the final at Kensington Oval in Barbados, Australia set a target of 147/6. England chased it down comfortably, led by Kevin Pietersen and Craig Kieswetter at the top. They reached the target with seven wickets in hand to win their first-ever ICC men’s world title. 2012 T20 World Cup The 2012 T20 World Cup in Sri Lanka saw the hosts reach yet another final after beating Pakistan in the semifinal. West Indies advanced after defeating Australia in the other semifinal.

In the final at Colombo, West Indies posted 137/6 thanks to Marlon Samuels’ brilliant 78. Sri Lanka struggled in the chase as Sunil Narine and the West Indies bowlers dominated. Sri Lanka were bowled out for 101, giving West Indies a 36-run victory and their first T20 World Cup title. 2014 T20 World Cup Sri Lanka returned to the final again in 2014 after beating the West Indies in the semifinal. India reached the final unbeaten, defeating South Africa in a tense semifinal. The final in Dhaka saw India score 130/4, with Virat Kohli making a crucial half-century. Sri Lanka chased the target comfortably, with Kumar Sangakkara scoring an unbeaten 52 in his final T20 World Cup match. Sri Lanka won by six wickets to finally lift their maiden T20 World Cup trophy.

2016 T20 World Cup The 2016 tournament in India produced another dramatic final between West Indies and England. England reached the final after defeating New Zealand, while West Indies overcame hosts India in the semifinal. In the final at Eden Gardens, England scored 155/9, with Joe Root contributing an important 54. West Indies looked in trouble before Carlos Brathwaite produced a historic finish, hitting four consecutive sixes off Ben Stokes in the final over. West Indies won by four wickets and became the first team to win the T20 World Cup twice. 2021 T20 World Cup

The 2021 edition, held in the UAE and Oman, saw Australia and New Zealand reach the final. New Zealand defeated England in the semifinal, while Australia beat Pakistan in a last-over thriller. In the final in Dubai, New Zealand posted 172/4, with Kane Williamson scoring 85. Australia chased the target comfortably as Mitchell Marsh smashed an unbeaten 77 and David Warner added 53. Australia won by eight wickets to claim their first T20 World Cup title. 2022 T20 World Cup The 2022 tournament in Australia saw England and Pakistan reach the final. England defeated India in a dominant semifinal performance, while Pakistan beat New Zealand to secure their place.