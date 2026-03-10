BCCI announces ₹131 crore reward for Team India on T20 World Cup win

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced a ₹131 crore cash reward for the Indian team after its victory in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. The reward amount covers 15 players, the coaching staff, and other support staff.

"India lifted the prestigious trophy after defeating New Zealand in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, successfully defending the title and becoming the first team in the history of the tournament to retain the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup," the board said in a statement.

India also won the title in the T20 World Cup in 2024 under Rohit Sharma's captaincy. Then, the BCCI had announced a reward of ₹125 crore.