Gambhir dedicates T20 World Cup win to Dravid, Laxman, Agarkar, Jay Shah

India head coach Gautam Gambhir dedicated the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 title to four key figures in Indian cricket, acknowledging their contribution to the team’s success.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Gambhir said the trophy belonged to Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, chief selector Ajit Agarkar, and former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah.

The former India opener credited Dravid and Laxman for their work at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) in nurturing the next generation of cricketers.

Gambhir also praised Agarkar for building the squad that went on to win the 2026 T20 World Cup, saying the selection panel's decisions played a crucial role in assembling the title-winning team.

