Gambhir dedicates T20 World Cup win to Dravid, Laxman, Agarkar, Jay Shah

Former India opener Gambhir credited Dravid and Laxman for their work at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in nurturing the next generation of cricketers.

New Delhi: India's head coach Gautam Gambhir during a training session ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and Namibia, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026.(Photo:PTI)
Anish Kumar New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2026 | 1:08 AM IST
India head coach Gautam Gambhir dedicated the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 title to four key figures in Indian cricket, acknowledging their contribution to the team’s success.
 
Speaking at the post-match press conference, Gambhir said the trophy belonged to Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, chief selector Ajit Agarkar, and former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah.
 
The former India opener credited Dravid and Laxman for their work at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) in nurturing the next generation of cricketers.
 
Gambhir also praised Agarkar for building the squad that went on to win the 2026 T20 World Cup, saying the selection panel’s decisions played a crucial role in assembling the title-winning team. 
First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 1:07 AM IST

